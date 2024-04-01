New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2024) - freebeat has officially introduced its patented 2-in-1 e-bike technology, a development that combines outdoor and indoor cycling experiences. This technology is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable and health-focused transportation solutions, aligning with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles.

freebeat Announces Launch of Innovative 2-in-1 E-Bike Technology with Emphasis on Sustainability and Health

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/203794_f21a7b8b44495a0f_002full.jpg

Central to freebeat's new offering is the 2-in-1 motor technology, which is engineered for efficiency, compactness, and performance. It allows for an easy transition between outdoor and indoor cycling, catering to various user preferences. The motor offers power options ranging from 250w to 750w, showcasing the application of advanced technology in enhancing daily transportation and exercise routines.

A distinctive feature of the freebeat technology is its contribution to sustainability and health. The system converts the energy expended during cycling into electrical power, thereby reducing CO2 emissions and promoting physical fitness. For instance, a 30-minute indoor cycling session is capable of generating sufficient energy for a 10-mile outdoor ride. This feature underscores freebeat's commitment to environmental sustainability and the promotion of healthy lifestyles.

freebeat aims to share its innovative technology with other brands, encouraging collaboration and the establishment of new global standards for e-bikes. This initiative reflects the company's vision of fostering a balance between personal health and environmental responsibility.

In addition to the Morph 2-in-1 eBike, freebeat has developed an app that offers integrated indoor cycling classes. These classes utilize green screen technology to create immersive environments, enhancing the indoor cycling experience.

For further information regarding freebeat and its 2-in-1 e-bike technology, please contact Abby Zhu at abby.zhu@freebrio.com or visit www.freebeatfit.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Abby Zhu

Email: abby.zhu@freebrio.com

Organization: freebeat

Phone: 1 833-534-8418

Website: http://www.freebeatfit.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203794

SOURCE: Plentisoft