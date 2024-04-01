Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2024 Annual General Meeting held on March 28th, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, were approved. The six directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Raj Das Gupta, Dr. James Jacobs, Dr. Carolyn Hansson, Mr. Kartick Kumar, and Mr. Steven Berkenfeld were each elected as directors by over 98% of the votes cast for and less than 2% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Dr. Sankar Das Gupta 17,254,849 207,519 98.81% 1.19% Dr. Carolyn Hansson 17,265,619 196,749 98.87% 1.13% Dr. James K. Jacobs 17,321,421 140,947 99.19% 0.81% Mr. Kartick Kumar 17,151,023 311,345 98.22% 1.78% Dr. Raj DasGupta 17,391,166 71,202 99.59% 0.41% Mr. Steven Berkenfeld 17,317,242 145,126 99.17% 0.83%

MNP LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy duty electric vehicles based on its Infinity Battery Technology Platform. This technology offers enhanced safety and industry leading battery longevity. The Company is also developing next generation solid state battery technology at its Labs division. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about Electrovaya, please explore www.electrovaya.com .

Investor and Media Contact:

Jason Roy

Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Electrovaya Inc.

jroy@electrovaya.com

905-855-4618

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.

