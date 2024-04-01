Anzeige
Montag, 01.04.2024
Spezial: Wieder 300%? - Auf welche Aktie die Börsencommunity auch nach Ostern setzt?
WKN: A3EEZC | ISIN: CA28617B6061
28.03.24
19:31 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
01.04.2024
Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2024 Annual General Meeting held on March 28th, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, were approved. The six directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Raj Das Gupta, Dr. James Jacobs, Dr. Carolyn Hansson, Mr. Kartick Kumar, and Mr. Steven Berkenfeld were each elected as directors by over 98% of the votes cast for and less than 2% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

NomineeVotes ForVotes WithheldPercentage of Votes ForPercentage of Votes Withheld

Dr. Sankar Das Gupta

17,254,849

207,519

98.81%

1.19%

Dr. Carolyn Hansson

17,265,619

196,749

98.87%

1.13%

Dr. James K. Jacobs

17,321,421

140,947

99.19%

0.81%

Mr. Kartick Kumar

17,151,023

311,345

98.22%

1.78%

Dr. Raj DasGupta

17,391,166

71,202

99.59%

0.41%

Mr. Steven Berkenfeld

17,317,242

145,126

99.17%

0.83%

MNP LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy duty electric vehicles based on its Infinity Battery Technology Platform. This technology offers enhanced safety and industry leading battery longevity. The Company is also developing next generation solid state battery technology at its Labs division. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about Electrovaya, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Jason Roy
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
jroy@electrovaya.com
905-855-4618

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
