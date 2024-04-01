Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2024) - Denarius Metals Corp. (Cboe CA: DSLV) (OTCQX: DNRSF) ("Denarius Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as a follow up to its recent graduation to Cboe Canada, effective as of market open on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the trading symbols for the Company's securities on Cboe Canada will change as follows:

Common Shares 248233207 DSLV DMET Warrants 248233116 DSLV.WT DMET.WT Convertible Debentures 248233AA6 DSLV.DB DMET.DB

The securities' respective CUSIP numbers will remain unchanged and the common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "DNRSF". Existing shareholders will experience no disruptions and are not required to take any action as a result of the symbol changes.

About Denarius Metals

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and eventual operation of polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Lomero Project, a polymetallic deposit located on the Spanish side of the prolific copper rich Iberian Pyrite Belt, one of the largest districts of pyrite-rich massive sulfide deposits in the world. The Company recently acquired a 50% interest in Rio Narcea Recursos, S.L. which has the rights to exploit the historic producing Aguablanca nickel-copper mine, including a 5,000 tpd processing plant, located in Monesterio, Extremadura, Spain, approximately 88 km from the Company's Lomero Project. The Company is also carrying out an exploration campaign on the Toral Zn-Pb-Ag Project located in the Leon Province, Northern Spain pursuant to a definitive agreement signed in 2022 for an option and joint-venture arrangement with Europa (AIM: EUZ) pursuant to which Europa has granted Denarius Metals two options to acquire up to an 80% ownership interest in Europa Metals Iberia S.L., a wholly-owned Spanish subsidiary of Europa which holds the Toral Project. The Company is carrying out construction activities at its 100%-owned Zancudo Project in Colombia, which includes the historic producing Independencia mine, providing an opportunity to develop near-term production and cash flow commencing this year through local contract mining and long-term growth through continued exploration of the Zancudo deposit which remains open in all directions.

Additional information on Denarius can be found on its website at www.denariusmetals.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Denarius to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Denarius Metals Corp.