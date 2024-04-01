A German-Nigerian research group simulated the usage of mixtures of zeotropic fluids with varying boiling or condensing temperatures in industrial heat pumps. The best results were obtained with a mixture of cyclohexane and cyclopropane. A German research team has investigated the use of zeotropic fluid mixtures as the working fluid in high-temperature heat pumps (HTHP). Zeotropic mixtures consist of two or more fluids with varying boiling or condensing temperatures at a given pressure. These fluids exhibit temperature glide, which is a range of temperatures over which the mixture evaporates rather ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...