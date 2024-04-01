NIO Inc. Provides March and First Quarter 2024 Delivery Update

NIO delivered 11,866 vehicles in March 2024, increasing by 14.3% year-over-year



NIO delivered 30,053 vehicles in the three months ended March 2024

Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 479,647 as of March 31, 2024

SHANGHAI, China, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) ("NIO" or the "Company"), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its March and first quarter 2024 delivery results.

NIO delivered 11,866 vehicles in March 2024, increasing by 14.3% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 6,737 premium smart electric SUVs, and 5,129 premium smart electric sedans. NIO delivered 30,053 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024. Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 479,647 as of March 31, 2024.

Beginning in March 2024, NIO started deliveries of its 2024 ES8, ES6, EC7, EC6 and ET5T. The 2024 models feature enhanced configuration and performance, highlighted by the upgraded Center Computing Cluster, which further boosts our computing power and product competitiveness. The Company plans to start deliveries of the 2024 ES7, ET7 and ET5 soon in the second quarter of 2024.

About NIO Inc.

