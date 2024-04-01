DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), the leading mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company and a leading provider of retail in-store solutions and services centered on Point-of-Sale systems, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023.

Steve Smith, chief executive officer of DecisionPoint Systems, commented: "We finished off a record year on a high note, with revenue growth coming from both services and software and a hardware solutions project in the fourth quarter. This performance demonstrates that our strategy to bolster our higher-margin services and software portfolio is working and has provided a level of differentiation for DecisionPoint within our industry. Additionally, during the quarter, we further invested in driving long-term, higher-margin organic growth by adding several industry-experienced business development professionals to help drive growth in services and software as we head into 2024. While this investment will impact our profitability over the near term, we believe the medium to longer-term rewards will benefit shareholders."

Fourth Quarter Highlights (2023 versus 2022)

Revenue increased 24.8% to $30.5 million;

Gross Profit increased 18.7% to $7.5 million; Gross Margin decreased 130 basis points to 24.6%;

GAAP Operating Income increased 3.7% at $0.7 million;

GAAP Net Loss and Diluted Loss per Share of ($0.3) million and ($0.03), respectively;

Non-GAAP Net Income 1 and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS 1 of $0.0 million and $0.00, respectively;

and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.0 million and $0.00, respectively; Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 8.4% to $1.9 million;

Full Year 2023 Highlights (versus 2022)

Revenue increased 18.7% to $115.6 million;

Gross Profit increased 24.8% to $28.8 million; Gross Margin increased 120 basis points to 24.9%;

GAAP Operating Income increased 7.4% to $4.8 million;

GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS decreased 20.1% and 21.3% to $2.5 million and $0.32, respectively;

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS decreased 11.4% and 12.4% to $3.6 million and $0.47, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.9% to $8.9 million;

Paid down $6.2 million of debt related to the April 1, 2023 acquisition of Macro Integration Services (MIS).

Select Financial Metrics: 2023 versus 2022 (in $M except for EPS) 4Q23 4Q22 Change FY23 FY22 Change Total Revenue $ 30.5 $ 24.5 24.8 % $ 115.6 $ 97.4 18.7 % Hardware Solutions Revenue $ 16.2 $ 19.8 -18.3 % $ 73.5 $ 79.1 -7.1 % Software and Services Revenue $ 14.4 $ 4.7 207.5 % $ 42.1 $ 18.3 129.6 % Gross Profit $ 7.5 $ 6.3 18.7 % $ 28.8 $ 23.1 24.8 % Operating Income $ 0.7 $ 0.7 3.7 % $ 4.8 $ 4.4 7.4 % GAAP Net Income $ (0.3 ) $ 0.4 nm $ 2.5 $ 3.1 -20.1 % GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ (0.03 ) $ 0.07 nm $ 0.32 $ 0.41 -21.3 % Non-GAAP Net Income $ 0.0 $ 0.7 nm $ 3.6 $ 4.1 -11.4 % Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.00 $ 0.11 nm $ 0.47 $ 0.54 -12.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 1.9 $ 1.8 8.4 % $ 8.9 $ 7.8 12.9 % *numbers may not add due to rounding nm = not measurable/meaningful

Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of December 31, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.3 million, compared to $7.6 million on December 31, 2022. Short-term and long-term debt, mainly related to the acquisition of MIS, were $1.0 million and $4.9 million, respectively, down from $12.1 million on April 1, 2023, when DecisionPoint acquired MIS.

2024 Commentary

Smith commented: "2023 was a year of investment, repositioning DecisionPoint for continued long-term revenue growth, gross margin expansion and higher profitability with our operating leverage. The combined acquisition of MIS, our release of the Vision Portal and preparing for the recent January introduction of PointCare Services were key elements in this repositioning, as the former significantly increased our software and services mix, while the latter will form the basis of our nascent Mobile Managed Services (MMS) offering.

"As we look to 2024, we will continue to focus on expanding our services and software offerings to drive recurring revenue and long-term growth through organic investment and M&A. A big part of our focus includes our recently released PointCare Services, a premier suite of deployment and managed services built to address all aspects of selecting, deploying and managing enterprise technology. PointCare Services integrates all of our service offerings to support enterprise mobility, point of sale and RFID technologies, including our Vision Portal, Vizitrace and other managed services. We also re-aligned our cost structure during the fourth quarter of 2023, which will help offset our investments in MIS, PointCare, and Vision, and the hiring of a seasoned team to build out our MMS strategy, product portfolio and go-to-market. We expect these investments will start to bear fruit for our top line in 2024 and become a more meaningful, higher-margin source of recurring revenue in 2025.

"From an industry perspective, we believe our high mix of services and software partially insulates us from the challenges other companies in our space are facing on the hardware side."

Trended Financial Information* (in $M except for EPS) 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 FY22 FY23 Total Revenue $19.7 $27.5 $25.7 $24.5 $27.0 $30.9 $27.1 $30.5 $97.4 $115.6 Hardware Solutions Revenue $15.6 $22.7 $21.0 $19.8 $22.2 $19.7 $15.4 $16.2 $79.1 $73.5 Software and Services Revenue $4.1 $4.8 $4.7 $4.7 $4.9 $11.2 $11.7 $14.4 $18.3 $42.1 Gross Profit $4.7 $6.3 $5.8 $6.3 $6.1 $7.7 $7.5 $7.5 $23.1 $28.8 Operating Income $0.2 $2.0 $1.5 $0.7 $1.2 $1.3 $1.5 $0.7 $4.4 $4.8 GAAP Net Income $0.9 $0.7 $1.1 $0.4 $0.9 $0.8 $1.1 ($0.3) $3.1 $2.5 GAAP Diluted EPS $0.11 $0.09 $0.15 $0.07 $0.11 $0.11 $0.13 ($0.03) $0.41 $0.32 Non-GAAP Net Income $1.3 $0.8 $1.2 $0.7 $1.3 $1.0 $1.1 $0.0 $4.1 $3.6 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.16 $0.11 $0.16 $0.11 $0.16 $0.13 $0.14 $0.00 $0.54 $0.47 Adjusted EBITDA $1.1 $2.7 $2.3 $1.8 $2.1 $2.5 $2.3 $1.9 $7.8 $8.9 nm = not measurable/meaningful *numbers may not add due to rounding

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first enterprise managed services, in-store retail solutions centered around point-of-sale technologies, deployment, integration and support services to retail, supply chain, hospitality, healthcare and other verticals, enabling customers to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter-the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments-improving customer service, accelerating growth, improving worker productivity and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 4,300 $ 7,642 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $267 and $262 as of December 31, 2023 and December 31,2022, respectively 23,768 17,085 Inventory, net 2,133 4,417 Deferred costs 3,826 2,729 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 630 399 Total current assets 34,657 32,272 Operating lease assets 3,392 2,681 Property and equipment, net 2,973 1,817 Deferred costs, net of current portion 3,689 2,868 Deferred tax assets, net 1,161 848 Intangible assets, net 7,815 4,531 Goodwill 22,081 10,499 Other assets 172 41 Total assets $ 75,940 $ 55,557 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,857 $ 19,755 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,566 4,528 Deferred revenue 8,066 6,021 Current portion of earnout consideration 5,370 829 Current portion of long-term debt 1,003 3 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 874 529 Total current liabilities 38,736 31,665 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,307 4,331 Revolving line of credit 1,300 - Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,639 143 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 3,093 2,706 Long-term portion of earnout consideration 4,316 - Deferred tax liabilities - - Other liabilities 6 130 Total liabilities 56,397 38,975 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 7,680 and 7,416 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 7 Additional paid-in capital 38,902 38,429 Accumulated deficit (19,367 ) (21,854 ) Total stockholders' equity 19,543 16,582 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 75,940 $ 55,557

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales: Product $ 16,146 $ 19,820 $ 73,494 $ 79,079 Service 14,357 4,655 42,100 18,336 Net sales 30,503 24,475 115,594 97,415 Cost of sales: Product 13,402 15,001 59,607 62,214 Service 9,558 3,135 27,162 12,106 Cost of sales 22,960 18,136 86,769 74,320 Gross profit 7,543 6,339 28,825 23,095 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expense 2,969 2,368 9,957 9,218 General and administrative expenses 3,851 3,275 14,093 9,430 Total operating expenses 6,820 5,643 24,050 18,648 Operating income 723 696 4,775 4,447 Interest expense, net (771 ) (14 ) (1,156 ) (56 ) Other expense (23 ) 2 - (15 ) Income before income taxes (71 ) 684 3,619 4,376 Income tax expense (197 ) (257 ) (1,132 ) (1,265 ) Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders $ (268 ) $ 427 $ 2,487 $ 3,111 Earnings per share attributable to stockholders (1): Basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.33 $ 0.43 Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.32 $ 0.41 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,678 7,401 7,555 7,261 Diluted 7,779 7,758 7,679 7,562

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Years Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 2,487 $ 3,111 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,971 2,465 Loss on fixed asset disposal - 22 Share-based compensation expense 283 577 Deferred income taxes, net (1,924 ) 254 Provision for credit losses 240 249 Provision for inventory obsolescence 89 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,201 (3,630 ) Inventory, net 4,825 (2,177 ) Deferred costs (1,918 ) (1,984 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (207 ) (54 ) Accounts payable (5,707 ) 8,924 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,644 ) 914 Operating lease liabilities (92 ) 543 Deferred revenue 1,877 3,095 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,481 12,309 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (893 ) (1,477 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (12,917 ) (4,525 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,810 ) (6,002 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loan 5,000 - Repayment of term debt (504 ) (3 ) Line of credit, net 1,300 - Proceeds from exercise of warrants 220 - Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for share-based compensation (67 ) (1,403 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 38 154 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,987 (1,252 ) Change in cash (3,342 ) 5,055 Cash, beginning of year 7,642 2,587 Cash, end of year $ 4,300 $ 7,642

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we have provided certain non-GAAP financial measures, namely non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA, all of which are considered by management to be performance measures. Non-GAAP Net Income is defined as net income (loss) before: (1) share-based compensation, (2) business acquisition costs, (3) integration costs, and (4) NYSE American uplisting costs, as applicable. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Non-GAAP Net Income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Non-GAAP diluted EPS is calculated as Non-GAAP Net Income divided by the diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding.

Management believes that these non-GAAP measures reflect the essential operating activities of the Company [because these non-GAAP measures exclude expenses and transactions that are not part of our core operations and may be one time in nature]. We believe that [by excluding such expenses and transactions] these non-GAAP measures provide investors with a better understanding of how the results relate to our historical performance and how our results compare to other publicly-traded companies. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financials. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below:

Reconciliation of Select GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss), as reported $ (268 ) $ 427 $ 2,487 $ 3,111 Share-based compensation 22 251 283 577 Business acquisition costs 97 39 533 281 Integration costs 137 - 291 - NYSE American uplisting costs - 88 - 88 Non-GAAP Net Income $ (12 ) $ 805 $ 3,594 $ 4,057 Depreciation and amortization 943 715 2,971 2,465 Income taxes 197 257 1,132 1,265 Interest expense 771 14 1,156 56 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,899 $ 1,791 $ 8,853 $ 7,843 Diluted EPS, as reported $ (0.04 ) $ 0.05 $ 0.32 $ 0.41 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ (0.00 ) $ 0.11 $ 0.47 $ 0.54

