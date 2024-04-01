Amdocs Management Limited: DELTA Fiber Nederland Selects Amdocs to Support its Monetization Systems

Amdocs' monetization and services capabilities will empower DELTA Fiber Nederland to unlock new sales opportunities and provide its end users with more choice and flexibility

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that DELTA Fiber Nederland has chosen Amdocs as their strategic collaborator under a long-term agreement to support its monetization systems.

This collaboration will provide the Dutch fiber and cable network operator with ongoing development support and software maintenance for their monetization engine, empowering DELTA to unlock new opportunities for sales growth. By harnessing Amdocs' services capabilities, DELTA will be able to quickly introduce new deals and offerings for their subscribers.

"As we are well on track to achieving our goal of two million homes and businesses covered by our network by 2025, we need to continue to transform our business to provide a superior experience for our customers," said Anja Raijmakers, Manager Innovation & Development at DELTA Fiber Nederland. "We're excited to work with Amdocs to help keep pace with customer expectations and provide new, innovative offerings."

"We're proud to work with DELTA Fiber Nederland to transform the experience of its growing customer base, while expanding our presence in the Netherlands," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "With our deep telecom expertise and technology-led foundational capabilities, DELTA will be well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its consumer and enterprise customers, while also creating new monetization opportunities in the high-speed fixed broadband market."

