Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2024) - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) ("Captiva Verde") a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol PWR and further listed in the US OTC Market under the symbol CPIVF announces the launch of Season 2 of Miami Padel Club of the Pro Padel League championship league series. Hosted in the home city of the Miami Padel Club, the first-round championship play will occur from April 2 to April 14 at the Ultra Club in Miami.

The Miami Padel Club is wholly owned by Captiva Verde. Management of Captiva Verde believe the ownership of the Miami Padel Club and the ensuing game play, sponsorships, broadcast distribution and eventually legal sport betting, will lead to a billion-dollar sports league valuation with Miami being the most valuable team in the entire league. The Miami Padel Club is the only public share trading company in the entire world of Padel.

As of 2023, according to the International Padel Federation (FIP) there are more than 25 million active players in more than 110 countries. Padel is worth about €2 billion Euros per year. Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) a subsidiary of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund, acquired the World Padel Tour (WPT) from the Spanish Damm Group.

The Miami Padel Club of the Pro Padel League

The Pro Padel League was started by entrepreneurs Keith Stein and Marcos Depillar. The PPL is North Americas first Padel tour modeled after the professional sports team franchise concept. The 2024 season boasts over 50 of the top 70 ranked players in the world. Franchise locations include Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Cancun, Houston, Arkansas, Orlando and Toronto.

Broadcasting partners of the 2024 season include in North America, PPL YouTube live, Game+, Bally's Sports, Caffeine TV, Fox Espanol, and internationally, DAZN, Claro Sports, Fox Sports Argentina, PX Sports, TV Azteca, Eurovision Sport.

Miami is proud to have the number one men's player in the entire world, Agustin Tapia, with a lifetime record of 17,745 points, a win percentage of 74.7%, 32 consecutive victories with 248 wins and 84 losses. Followed in the men's category is Jon Sanz, Ruben Rivera, Adria Mercadal, Jose Azripe, and Matteo Coles.

In the Women's category Miami has the number one female player in the entire world, Ariana Sanchez with a lifetime record of 19,220 points, a win percentage of 75.72%, 20 consecutive victories with 343 wins and 110 losses. Followed in the women's category is Marta Talavan, Nuria Rodriguez and Paloma Cortina.

Week 1 will be from April 2 to 7, which has Miami playing the Toronto Polar Bears on April 2nd, the San Diego Stingrays on April 3rd, the Los Angeles Beat on April 4th, and the Flowrida Goats on April 5th.

Social Media Presence

There exists between team ownership, their respective players and ambassadors over 100 million followers on all social media platforms, giving the League a solid social media presence.

Share Ownership

With 25 million active players around the world, all of these players now have an opportunity to become a Miami Padel Club (Captiva Verde) shareholder. Management will outline a plan in the near future to convert as many players of Padel around the world, into Miami Padel Club (Captiva Verde) shareholders, so they can participate in the financial success of their fastest growing sport on the planet.

Captiva Verde will be issuing substantive news releases every week or two going forward.

Detailed information about the Pro Padel League can be found at: https://propadelleague.com

Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Captiva states: "We are deeply honoured and committed to own this professional sports team within the fastest growing sport in the entire world. Captiva Verde is the only public share company representing the professional sport of Padel, which worldwide is a 2 billion Euro annual business. This is in addition to our infrastructure health and wellness platform. This adds tremendous additional growth for the Captiva Verde shareholders."

Name Change

Captiva Verde will apply to the Canadian Securities Exchange to change its name to Sonny Sports and Wellness Inc.

