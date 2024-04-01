Solar panel manufacturing in Australia has reached a new zenith with a commitment by two industry leaders to explore the possibilities of establishing a commercial-scale advanced solar panel manufacturing facility in the heart of New South Wales coal country. From pv magazine Australia Australian energy major AGL and solar cell technology innovator and manufacturer SunDrive Solar have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the development of a commercial-scale PV manufacturing facility in the New South Wales (NSW) Hunter region. The agreement follows Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's ...

