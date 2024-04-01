Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Spezial: Wieder 300%? - Auf welche Aktie die Börsencommunity auch nach Ostern setzt?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CM15 | ISIN: CA2546771072 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CU0
Tradegate
28.03.24
21:42 Uhr
0,494 Euro
+0,014
+2,92 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DISCOVERY SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DISCOVERY SILVER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4660,49628.03.
0,4660,49428.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.04.2024 | 13:48
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Discovery Silver Corp.: Discovery Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Cordero Project Feasibility Study

TORONTO, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Silver Corp. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced it has filed on SEDAR its National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report entitled: Cordero Silver Project, Technical Report & Feasibility Study dated February 16, 2024 (the "Technical Report"), in respect of Discovery's Cordero deposit in Mexico. The report was authored by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC, with support from AGP Mining Consultants Inc., WSP USA Environment and Infrastructure Inc. and RedDot3D Inc.

The filing of the Technical Report follows the Company's news release issued on February 20, 2024 (entitled: Positive Feasibility Results Establish Cordero as One of the World's Leading Development-Stage Silver Projects), which outlined the key inputs, assumptions and results from the Feasibility Study.

About Discovery

Discovery's flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, the world's largest undeveloped silver deposit. The Feasibility Study completed in February 2024 demonstrates that Cordero has the potential to be developed into a large-scale, long-life project with low unit costs and attractive economic returns that offers the combination of margin, size and scalability. Cordero is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tony Makuch, P.Eng
President, CEO & Director

For further information contact:
Forbes Gemmell, CFA
VP Corporate Development
Phone: 416-613-9410
Email: forbes.gemmell@discoverysilver.com
Website: www.discoverysilver.com


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.