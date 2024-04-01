Selux Diagnostics Announces Additional $48 Million in Funding

This additional funding comes at the heels of Selux announcing their third FDA 510(k) clearance on their direct from Positive Blood Culture Separator, making them the only single-platform technology capable of delivering rapid AST results for both positive blood culture and isolated colonies.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Selux Diagnostics, Inc., a Boston based Biotech startup whose mission is to combat superbug infections and fight antimicrobial resistance (AMR), announced they have received an additional $48 million to launch their next phase of commercialization of the Selux Next Generation Phenotyping (NGP) System within the United States.

The Selux NGP System is a rapid Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (AST) platform that delivers results days faster than the current standard of care. Currently, AST, the critical diagnostic test that informs personalized antibiotic therapy, can take up to 3-5 days for a result. The Selux NGP System can deliver same-day AST results which will transform patient care and reduce the overreliance on broad spectrum antibiotics, a major factor in the increase of superbugs.

This new round of funding was led by RA Capital Management with participation from Northpond Ventures, Sands Capital, and Schooner Capital.

Along with the $48 million, Selux also received their third FDA clearance earlier this year making the Selux NGP System the only FDA cleared, single-platform rapid AST technology that can deliver AST results in a matter of hours for both isolated colonies and positive blood culture. The science and technology behind the Selux NGP System is redefining speed and AST performance, combatting superbugs head-on.

"Thanks to our partners who believe in the importance of new and innovative technology and the hard-working team at Selux, we are able to lead a new era in personalized diagnostics," said Steve Lufkin, CEO of Selux Diagnostics.

This platform has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number HHSO100201800013C.

About Selux Diagnostics

Selux Diagnostics is transforming patient care by accelerating the selection of personalized antimicrobial therapy for all infectious disease patients. This advance will save lives, shorten hospital stays, and combat the growing antibiotic resistance epidemic by decreasing the overuse of broad-spectrum agents. Learn more at www.seluxdx.com.

The Selux Next Generation Phenotyping (NGP) System includes:

Positive Blood Culture (PBC) Separator

Selux Inoculator

Selux Analyzer

Selux Gram Negative and Gram Positive Panels

