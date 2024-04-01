Royalty Management Holding Co.: Royalty Management Holding Corporation's Environmental Services Business Line Achieves Record Revenue

RMC Environmental Services LLC revenue from its Noblesville, Indiana operations achieves slightly under $1.0 million run rate revenue for the month of March

The monthly record revenue from the environmental services division, if consistently achieved, alone would result in profitability of the holding company, RMCO, on a cash cost basis

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq:RMCO) ("Royalty Management" "RMCO", or the "Company"), an innovative royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments, announce today that its environmental services business, under the wholly-owned subsidiary, RMC Environmental Services LLC, has recorded record monthly revenue for the month of March, which equates to a positive cash flow run rate equivalent for all of Royalty Management Holding Corporation.

"We are very excited for the success of our growing environmental services business line and the record revenue that those operations achieved in the month of March" stated Thomas Sauve, CEO of RMCO. Mr. Sauve continued, "Hamilton County, Indiana continues to be a rapidly expanding region with a substantial amount of residential, municipal and commercial development. Our business benefits greatly from the need to secure environmental and construction projects and provide management and fill storage for these projects. This revenue has been achieved with very little marketing of our services to the broader community, and with our recent expansion and success, we hope to evaluate ways to further bolster the Company's revenue growth over the course of the next few years, while continuing to minimize the costs of this division. At RMC Environmental Services, we are laser focused on maintaining an extremely low-cost business structure as a whole so that as we further expand revenues, and combined with our other investments and businesses lines, we can commence a consistent dividend policy for our investor base in the near future".

RMC Environmental Services is looking for additional areas and regions of expansion within Indiana and the broader United States. The company is focused on finding proper excess construction storage and fill management areas that can be utilized for commercial and industrial purposes, while also working to develop and condition the site for future construction and development opportunities.

Royalty Management Corporation continues to seek other similar investment and development opportunities from a variety of industries with a particular focus on those that are emerging or transitionary as the Company builds a diverse portfolio of royalties, rents and revenue shares across a variety of industries.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments. The business model focuses on acquiring and structuring cashflow and revenue streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

