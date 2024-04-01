MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.: MultiSensor AI Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Completed business combination with SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp. and began trading on December 20, 2023
Demonstrated strong momentum in sales pipeline saturated with global blue-chip companies
BEAUMONT, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI), a pioneer in AI-powered industrial predictive maintenance and process control solutions, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.
Strategic Business Highlights:
- Completed business combination agreement with SportsMap Tech Acquisition Corp
- Executed a corporate rebrand changing the Company's name to MultiSensor AI which aligns with the Company's goals to provide AI-driven multi-sensor software solutions in the predictive maintenance market
- Unveiled new SmartIR 2.0 software platform which added new sensor modalities and AI-powered analytic capabilities to its existing platform
- Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the waiver of earnout share issuances and release of lock-up restrictions
David Gow, Multisensor AI's chairman, commented, "I am pleased to report the results of Multisensor AI's first quarter as a public company. Within the quarter, our primary focus was executing the business combination agreement. As a result of this, the process included a number of one-time expenses, which adversely affected the quarter's results. Despite these costs, we experienced strong sales momentum in the latter half of the quarter, as we increased our presence among blue-chip customers and supplemented our pipeline. Additionally, we remain focused on further establishing our ARR base, which, as it expands, will significantly contribute to margin enhancement and bottom-line growth.
David Gow continued, "Looking forward, we are both opportunistic and enthusiastic about the direction of this Company in 2024 and beyond. Primarily, we will continue expanding our customer base, optimizing sales operations, refining and improving our product offerings, and identifying new growth opportunities. While there is much still to be done, we have confidence we can broaden our strong presence in this high-growth market and deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our stakeholders."
About MultiSensor AI
MultiSensor AI provides turnkey predictive maintenance and process control solutions, which combine cutting edge imaging and sensing technologies with AI-powered enterprise software. Powered by AWS, MSAI's software leverages a continuous stream of data from thermal imaging, visible imaging, acoustic imaging, vibration sensing, and laser sensing devices to provide comprehensive, real-time condition monitoring for a customer's critical assets, processes, and manufactured outputs. This full-stack solution measures heat, vision, vibration, and gas in the surrounding environment, helping companies gain predictive insights to efficiently and proactively manage their asset reliability and manufacturing processes. MSAI's cloud and edge solutions are deployed by organizations to protect critical assets across a wide range of industries including distribution & logistics, manufacturing, utilities, and oil & gas.
For more information, please visit https://www.multisensorai.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Media Contact:
MultiSensor AI
Andrew Klobucar
Director of Marketing
andrew.klobucar@multisensorai.com
Investor Contact:
Alpha IR Group
Mike Cummings or Griffin Morris
MSAI@alpha-ir.com
MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
Revenue, net
|$
|5,430
|$
|7,268
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation)
|3,986
|4,964
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
|22,105
|13,606
Depreciation
|872
|561
Casualty losses, net of recoveries
|-
|155
Total operating expenses
|22,977
|14,322
Operating loss
|(21,533
|)
|(12,018
|)
Interest expense
|64
|32
Interest expense, related parties
|30
|83
Change in fair value of convertible notes
|(970
|)
|-
Tariff refund
|(2,401
|)
|-
Change in fair value of warrants liabilities
|(195
|)
|-
Loss on financing transaction
|4,043
|-
Other (income) expenses, net
|(44
|)
|(48
|)
Loss before income taxes
|(22,060
|)
|(12,085
|)
Income tax expense
|208
|1,205
Net loss
|$
|(22,268
|)
|$
|(13,290
|)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
Basic
|6,257,476
|5,292,384
Diluted
|6,257,476
|5,292,384
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
Basic
|(3.56
|)
|(2.51
|)
Diluted
|(3.56
|)
|(2.51
|)
MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
|Total
|Additional
|Retained
|Shareholders'
|Class A Common Stock
|Paid- In
|Earnings
|Equity
|Shares
|Amount
|Capital
|(Deficit)
|(Deficit)
January 1, 2022, as previously reported
|514,946
|$
|-
|$
|2,010
|$
|2,427
|$
|4,437
Elimination of historical equity
|(514,946
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Retroactive application of recapitalization
|5,292,384
|-
|-
|-
|-
Adjusted Balance at January 1, 2022
|5,292,384
|$
|-
|$
|2,010
|$
|2,427
|$
|4,437
Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(13,290
|)
|(13,290
|)
Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|644
|-
|644
Balance at December 31, 2022
|5,292,384
|$
|-
|$
|2,654
|$
|(10,863
|)
|$
|(8,209
|)
Net loss
|-
|-
|-
|(22,268
|)
|(22,268
|)
Conversion of shareholder promissory note
|1,459,700
|-
|18,501
|-
|18,501
Conversion of convertible notes
|550,486
|-
|2,054
|-
|2,054
Financing transaction shares
|680,500
|-
|4,641
|-
|4,641
Issuance of common stock
|282,074
|-
|-
|-
|-
Merger recapitalization (Note 3)
|3,691,679
|1
|(1,454
|)
|-
|(1,453
|)
Deferred transaction costs
|-
|-
|(7,595
|)
|-
|(7,595
|)
Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|14,061
|-
|14,061
Balance at December 31, 2023
|11,956,823
|$
|1
|$
|32,862
|$
|(33,131
|)
|$
|(268
|)
MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2023
|2022
Operating Activities
Net loss
|$
|(22,268
|)
|$
|(13,290
|)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash: (used in) provided by operating activities
Depreciation
|872
|561
Allowance for doubtful accounts
|194
|158
Inventories impairment
|1,689
|-
Non-cash lease expense
|(26
|)
|102
Inventory casualty losses
|-
|1,376
Deferred income tax expense
|(72
|)
|1,200
Share-based compensation
|14,061
|644
Non-cash PIK interest
|30
|83
(Gain) on sale of equipment
|(18
|)
|-
Loss on financing transaction
|4,043
|-
Change in fair value of warrants liabilities
|(195
|)
|-
Change in fair value of convertible notes
|(970
|)
|-
Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in:
Trade accounts receivable
|(928
|)
|(211
|)
Deferred transaction costs
|(1,098
|)
|-
Inventories
|372
|284
Other current assets
|1,144
|1,306
Other noncurrent assets
|-
|(1
|)
Trade accounts payable
|(14
|)
|461
Income taxes payable
|480
|511
Income taxes receivable
|1
|1,645
Contract liability
|1,657
|212
Other current liabilities
|(110
|)
|(14
|)
Right of use liabilities
|(163
|)
|(105
|)
Accrued expenses
|(3,343
|)
|1,897
Other liabilities
|111
|11
Net cash used in operating activities
|(4,551
|)
|(3,170
|)
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
|(1,542
|)
|(1,600
|)
Proceeds from sale of equipment
|30
|-
Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,512
|)
|(1,600
|)
Financing Activities
Proceeds of First Insurance Funding line of credit
|647
|-
Repayments of First Insurance Funding line of credit
|(25
|)
|-
Proceeds of Wells Fargo line of credit
|-
|1,400
Repayments of Wells Fargo line of credit
|-
|(1,400
|)
Proceeds of B1 Bank line of credit
|900
|-
Repayments of B1 Bank line of credit
|(900
|)
|-
Proceeds from SMAP related party promissory note
|1,524
|-
Proceeds from related party promissory notes
|575
|1,000
Proceeds from shareholder promissory notes
|-
|200
Repayments on shareholder promissory notes
|(100
|)
|(100
|)
Proceeds from convertible notes
|1,806
|950
Proceeds from financing transaction
|4,481
|-
Merger recapitalization
|(2,344
|)
|-
Net cash provided by financing activities
|6,564
|2,050
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|501
|(2,720
|)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
|654
|3,374
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year
|$
|1,155
|$
|654
Supplemental cash flow information
Interest paid
|$
|52
|$
|29
Income taxes paid
|6
|33
Non-cash investing and financing transactions
Conversion of shareholder promissory note and accrued interests into common stock
|$
|18,501
|$
|-
Conversion of convertible notes and accrued interest into common stock
|$
|2,054
|$
|-
Conversion of related party promissory note into convertible note
|$
|1,000
|$
|-
Conversion of Legacy SMAP related party promissory notes into convertible notes
|$
|1,324
|$
|-
Transfer of inducement shares in financing transaction
|$
|4,641
|$
|-
