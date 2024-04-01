Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2024) - SATO Technologies Corp. (TSXV: SATO) (OTCQB: CCPUF) (the "Company", or "SATO") today announced the appointment of Andrew Bond to its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2024. Mr. Bond will be replacing Fred Pye, who has chosen to step down from the Company's Board to focus on personal pursuits following the sale of his company 3iQ.

Andrew Bond is a Wall Street veteran with experience across capital markets, trading, equity research, and banking. Andrew is currently a Managing Director at Rosenblatt Securities where he leads the company's capital markets efforts across digital assets, mining and market structure. Prior to his time at Rosenblatt, Andrew was the Head of US Market Structure at RBC Capital Markets where he was responsible for research, strategy and client engagement, leading development of RBC's policies and views with respect to markets and regulatory issues. Prior to this role, Andrew was RBC's Senior Research Analyst covering market structure, exchanges and brokers.

"We thank Fred for his contributions through our early development as a public company, and we are pleased to welcome Andrew Bond to our Board," said Romain Nouzareth, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of SATO. "Andrew's deep financial acumen, capital markets background, and strong network in the digital asset industry will be invaluable to SATO as we accelerate growth in the coming years."

On behalf of the board,

Romain Nouzareth,

SATO Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder

About SATO

SATO, founded in 2017, is a publicly listed company providing efficient computing power. The Company currently operates one center tailored to provide computing power for Bitcoin Mining, but may look to expand or add additional centers for computing power for Bitcoin Mining, High Power Computing ("HPC"), Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), and L2's. The Company is listed on (TSXV: SATO) & (OTCQB: CCPUF). To learn more about SATO, visit www.bysato.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Romain Nouzareth

invest@bysato.com

Phone: +1 (450) 756-3636

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203762

SOURCE: SATO Technologies Corp.