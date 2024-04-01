Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd.: Antelope Enterprise Announces Preliminary Full Year 2023 Revenue of $70.4 Million, a Projected 65% Year-Over-Year Increase

CHENGDU, China, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise" or the "Company"), which operates KylinCloud, a livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 800,000+ hosts and influencers, today pre-announced unaudited revenue of $70.4 million for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. This represents revenue growth of 65.3% compared to $42.6 million in revenue recorded for the full fiscal year of 2022. It also presents growth of 73.0% as compared to $40.7 million in revenue generated from the Company's livestreaming ecommerce business, which represented 84.5% of total revenue generated in fiscal year 2022.

Antelope Enterprise's projected revenue for its full fiscal year 2023 exceeds the Company's full-year guidance of $64 million issued on May 25, 2023. The Company's believes that its strong financial growth highlights the power of its innovative business model that optimizes the use of social media and livestreaming to uniquely engage China's vast online consumer marketplace.

Antelope Enterprise CEO Will Zhang commented, "Our projected full year 2023 revenue clearly validates our business model and the value that we provide to both our consumer brand partners and livestreaming ecommerce influencers. The projected 85% growth in revenue from our ecommerce livestreaming business as compared to fiscal 2022 is a powerful indicator of the the growth of livestreaming ecommerce model within the ecommerce sector as well as our robust business model. Our goal going forward to implement new and creative ways to achieve corporate growth and to maximize shareholder value."

Note About Preliminary Results

The financial results presented in this release are preliminary and may change. This preliminary financial information includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally by management. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm has not finished its audit of, and does not express an opinion with respect to, this data. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results for the periods presented herein will not differ from the preliminary financial results presented herein, and such changes could be material. These preliminary financial results should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with US GAAP and are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future periods. This preliminary financial information could be impacted by the effects of the Company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, and other developments, including the ongoing audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co., Ltd ("Kylin Cloud"), which operates a livestreaming ecommerce business in China with access to 00,000+ hosts and influencers. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aehltd.com/ . To receive the Company's public announcements, please email investor@aehltd.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued stable macroeconomic environment in the PRC, the PRC technology sectors continuing to exhibit sound long-term fundamentals, and our ability to continue to grow our business management, information system consulting, and livestreaming ecommerce business. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov . We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

