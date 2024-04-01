Ethisphere Recognizes AMN Healthcare with Compliance Leader Verification

Ethisphere's Compliance Leader Verification recognizes organizations with an outstanding commitment to achieving a best-in-class ethics and compliance program.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced today that AMN Healthcare earned the coveted Compliance Leader VerificationTM for 2024 and 2025.

AMN Healthcare, the tech-centric total talent solutions leader for healthcare organizations across the United States, has shown leadership for its sector and validated its commitment to business integrity by receiving the Compliance Leader Verification.

"Congratulations to AMN Healthcare for earning Compliance Leader Verification. This honor reflects a real dedication to advancing robust ethics and compliance practices throughout the organization," stated Leslie Benton, Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Ethisphere. "We were impressed by the strong executive support of AMN Healthcare's program and the ways the team engages employees though a notable champions program, investing in training and communications, and working to foster a speak up culture."

"AMN Healthcare is dedicated to empowering the future of care and helping healthcare systems provide quality care to all with workforces that reflect and empower the communities they serve," said Whitney Laughlin, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary with AMN Healthcare. "Our leaders and team members recognize that how we do what we do matters, and achieving the Ethisphere Compliance Leader Verification is a testament to our continued commitment and efforts as an industry leader in ethics and compliance at every level of our organization."

The Compliance Leader Verification process involves an independent rigorous review of an ethics and compliance program and corporate culture. It includes completing the Ethics Quotient® (EQ), a questionnaire covering the elements of an effective program; benchmarking program practices against the World's Most Ethical Companies®; and extensive document review and interviews with executives and stakeholders. AMN Healthcare also chose to conduct an Ethical Culture survey to assess employee perceptions across eight pillars of an ethical culture.

AMN Healthcare's performance was evaluated on six key areas: program resources and structure; perceptions of ethical culture; written standards; training and communication; risk assessment, monitoring and auditing; and enforcement, discipline, and incentives.

More information about Compliance Leader Verification is available at https://ethisphere.com/what-we-do/leader-verification/

