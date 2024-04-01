Crown Electrokinetics Corp. Reports Year End 2023 Financial Results and Revises Guidance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), ("Crown" or the "Company a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in constructing fiber optic networks, today announced its year-end 2023 financial results.

Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to 2022

Net Loss: Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $29.0 million This included $9.7 million of non-cash Other Expense primarily related to the balance sheet restructuring Crown executed in the first half of 2023. Net losses from operations were $19.3 million compared to 2022's $15.1 million net loss. This loss consisted of $5.8 million related to investment in the new Fiber Optics business and $13.5 million for the Film division, which also includes the corporate cost base.

Revenues: Total 2023 Revenues were $0.2 million which were all attributable to the Fiber division with the majority being booked in the 4th quarter.

Operating Expenses: Total Operating Expenses for the year-ended 2023 were $19.4 million with $0.9 million related to Fiber's cost of revenues, $1.6 million of depreciation, amortization and impairment, $2.2 million of Film R&D, which was $1.9 million lower than 2022, and $14.7 million of SG&A which is $4.1 million higher year on year - all due to investment in establishing the Fiber division.

Cash Position: For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company deployed $16.7 million of cash for operations and $2.3 million for capital investment in the Fiber business. Crown raised $19.2 million from financing activities in 2023 with $14.8 million coming from common equity issuance via the ATM and Equity lines of credit, $3.1 million coming from Preferred stock and $1.3 million from debt notes. As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.1 million.

Updated Financial Guidance for First and Second Quarters of 2024

First Quarter 2024 Guidance - Revised

Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 is now expected to be between $0.9 million and $1.0 million - compared to the previous guidance of $0.7 million and $0.9 million.

Net Loss for the first quarter of 2024 is anticipated to be between ($3.1) million and ($3.3) million - compared to the previous guidance of ($3.3) million and ($3.5) million.

Second Quarter 2024 Guidance

Revenue for the second quarter of 2024 is expected to be between $7.0 million and $ 8.0 million - no change.

Net Income (Loss) for the second quarter of 2024 is anticipated to be between ($0.5) million and $0.0 million - no change.

About Crown Electrokinetics

Crown is comprised of two divisions, Fiber Optics and Electrokinetics Film. The Electrokinetics Film division is a smart glass technology and the creator of our Smart Window Insert based on its patented electrokinetic film. Crown's Fiber Optics division is a builder of underground fiber optic networks as well as other utility infrastructure projects.

Crown Electrokinetics, Corp

Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,059 $ 821 Prepaid and other current assets 728 590 Accounts receivable , net 83 - Total current assets 1,870 1,411 Property and equipment, net 3,129 1,409 Intangible assets, net 1,382 1,598 Right of use asset 1,701 1,842 Deferred debt issuance costs 1,306 150 Other assets 139 180 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,527 $ 6,590

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,500 $ 865 Accrued expenses 1,190 621 Lease liability - current portion 655 574 Warrant liability - 972 Notes payable at fair value - 1,654 Notes payable 429 8 Warranty customer liability 2 - Total current liabilities 3,776 4,694 Lease liability - non-current portion 1,072 1,366 Warranty customer liability long term 2 - Total liabilities 4,850 6,060

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares outstanding - - Series A preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 300 shares authorized, 251 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; liquidation preference $261 as of December 31, 2023 and zero as of December 31, 2022 - - Series B preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 1,500 shares authorized, 1,443 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; liquidation preference $1,501 as of December 31, 2023 and zero as of December 31, 2022 - - Series C preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 600,000 shares authorized, 500,756 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; liquidation preference $531 as of December 31, 2023 and zero as of December 31, 2022 - - Series D preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 7,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 1,058 as of December 31, 2022; liquidation preference zero as of December 31, 2023 and $1,113 as of December 31, 2022 - - Series E preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 77,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued

and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Series F preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 9,073 shares authorized, 4,448 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and no shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; liquidation preference $4,753 as of December 31, 2023 and zero as of December 31, 2022 - - Series F-1 preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 9,052 shares authorized, 653 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and no shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; liquidation preference $696 as of December 31, 2023 and zero as of December 31, 2022 - - Series F-2 preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 9,052 shares authorized, 1,153 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and no shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022; liquidation preference $1,371 as of December 31, 2023 and zero as of December 31, 2022 - Common stock, par value $0.0001; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 25,744,157 and 338,033 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 7 2 Additional paid-in capital 121,665 88,533 Accumulated deficit (116,995 ) (88,005 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,677 530 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 9,527 $ 6,590

Crown Electrokinetics, Corp

Statements of Operations

(in thousands)

Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 153 $ -

Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization (886 ) - Depreciation and amortization (733 ) 503 Research and development (2,231 ) 4,107 Selling, general and administrative (14,962 ) 10,498 Goodwill impairment charge (649 ) - Loss from operations (19,308 ) (15,108 )

Other income (expense): Interest expense (9,417 ) (7 ) Loss on extinguishment of warrant liability (504 ) 1,023 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,345 ) Gain on issuance of convertible notes 64 - Change in fair value of warrants 10,458 - Change in fair value of notes (7,040 ) (149 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability 401 - Other expense (1,293 ) (74 ) Total other income (expense) (9,676 ) 793

Loss before income taxes (28,984 ) (14,315 )

Income tax expense - - Net loss (28,984 ) (14,315 )

Crown Electrokinetics, Corp

Statement of Cashflows

(in thousands)

Year ended December 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (28,984 ) $ (14,315 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 714 2,405 Depreciation and amortization 733 503 Loss on extinguishment of warrant liability 504 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (10,458 ) (1,023 ) Change in fair value of liability (401 ) - Gain on issuance of convertible note (64 ) - Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,345 - Change in fair value of notes 7,040 149 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 9,341 73 Amortization of right of use assets 626 494 Other expenses 628 - Impairment of Goodwill 649 - Intangible asset impairment 200 -

214 - Loss on disposal of equipment 144 52 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid and other assets 61 182 Accounts receivable (83 ) - Accounts payable 1,253 413 Accrued expenses 440 323 Lease liability (1,062 ) (396 ) Net cash used in operating activities (16,160 ) (11,140 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for acquisition of Amerigen 7 (645 ) - Purchase of equipment (2,173 ) (751 ) Purchase of patents - (61 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,818 ) (812 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 2,062 - Proceeds from the issuance of common stock and warrants, net of fees - 855 Proceeds from the issuance of common stock / At-the-market offering 8,398 1,295 Proceeds from the issuance of notes in connection with Line of Credit 2,350 - Offering costs for the issuance of common stock / At-the-market offering (170 ) (46 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior secured convertible notes and common stock warrants - 3,500 Proceeds from issuance of Series D preferred stock and warrants, net of fees - 1,039 Proceeds from issuance of Series F-1 preferred stock 2,328 - Proceeds from issuance of Series F-2 preferred stock 748 - Proceeds from issuance of January promissory notes, net of fees paid 1,357 - Repayment of notes payable (2,348 ) - Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in connection with equity line of credit, net of offering costs 4,489 - Net cash provided by financing activities 19,214 6,643

Net increase / decrease in cash 238 (5,309 ) Cash - beginning of period 821 6,130 Cash - end of period 1,059 $ 821

