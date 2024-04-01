Veeva Systems: Veeva Vault CRM Now Available for All New Customers

Early customers live and successful across the U.S. and Europe

BARCELONA, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that multiple early adopters are live on Vault CRM, which is now the go-forward solution for all new customers. The first migrations for existing Veeva CRM customers to Vault CRM are expected to begin in early 2025, with most anticipated to begin in 2026 and 2027. In specific circumstances, Veeva CRM may be sold to new customers in Asia and Latin America until the end of this year.

"We're pleased to deliver Vault CRM on time with migration to Vault CRM progressing on schedule," said Arno Sosna, general manager, CRM products at Veeva. "Thank you to our customers for your outstanding partnership and to our product team for developing a significant product for the industry."

Vault CRM is a part of Veeva Commercial Cloud.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Maria Scurry

Veeva Systems

781-366-7617

maria.scurry@veeva.com



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veeva-vault-crm-now-available-for-all-new-customers-302104085.html