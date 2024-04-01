APA Corporation Completes Acquisition of Callon Petroleum Company

HOUSTON, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) announced today that its acquisition of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) has been completed. The transaction was approved by APA and Callon shareholders at special meetings held on March 27, 2024.

"We are very pleased to close this transaction as Callon's assets bring scale to our Delaware position and balance to our overall Permian asset base - all at what we believe is a compelling valuation," said John J. Christmann IV, APA's CEO. "We are confident this transaction will create shareholder value, as we expect to drive improved capital productivity and well performance, while realizing significant cost synergies. We look forward to applying our technical expertise and work processes across the Callon acreage to unlock potentially substantial shareholder value."

The acquisition will bring APA's daily reported production to approximately 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE), approximately two-thirds coming from the Permian Basin. The acquired assets include approximately 120,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin and 25,000 net acres in the Midland Basin. Callon's fourth-quarter production was 103,000 BOE per day, comprising 58% oil and 80% liquids.

Subject to the terms of the merger agreement, each share of Callon common stock was converted into the right to receive 1.0425 shares of APA common stock, with cash in lieu of fractional shares. As a result, APA issued approximately 70 million shares of common stock related to the transaction. Callon stock is no longer listed for trading on the NYSE.

APA Corporation owns consolidated subsidiaries that explore for and produce oil and natural gas in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and that explore for oil and natural gas offshore Suriname. APA posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the expected benefits of the acquisition of Callon. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations.

