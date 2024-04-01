Anzeige
Montag, 01.04.2024
WKN: A3D2GF | ISIN: US18978H2013 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.03.24
19:37 Uhr
0,370 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
01.04.2024 | 15:14
CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at Two Investor Conferences in April

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will present at two upcoming investor conferences being held in New York City in April.

In addition to the presentations, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the respective conferences.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

  • MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference
    • Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
    • Time: 4:25 PM ET
    • A live webcast of the event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (www.cnspharma.com).
  • 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational
    • Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024
    • Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • Interested parties are invited to register to watch the presentation virtually here: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



