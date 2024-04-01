MentalHealth.com, LLC: MentalHealth.com Appoints Abhilash Patel, Healthcare Founder and Technology Leader, to Venture Advisory Team

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Leading health technology company MentalHealth.com is pleased to announce the appointment of accomplished founder and acclaimed CEO Abhilash Patel to its Venture Advisory Team.

The company's Venture Advisory Team, comprised of seasoned business executives, experienced tech entrepreneurs, and highly regarded healthcare professionals, works alongside leadership to drive business initiatives and uphold its people-first culture.

"Abhilash Patel is a proven leader who built and scaled the nation's largest online addiction treatment resource, and has since co-founded one of the nation's top virtual eating disorder treatment programs," stated Daniel Rivette, CEO and co-founder of MentalHealth.com. "With mental health being the defining public health crisis of our time, it's paramount that we partner with leaders like Abhilash, possessing the wherewithal to support our mission."

Alongside MentalHealth.com co-founder and venture advisor Jeff Smith, Abhilash Patel co-founded Recovery Brands, LLC in 2009, where together they grew the company from concept to its acquisition. As a proven investor, Patel founded Thermal, a venture studio that accelerates growth for companies like Lyft, ClassPass, Daily Harvest, TetraScience, Figs, and Winc, among others. In 2021, Patel co-founded Within Health, the nation's leading virtual eating disorder treatment and therapy program. An avid philanthropist, Patel is a member of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank board of directors and a former board member of Junior Achievement of Southern California.

"MentalHealth.com is the world's number one mental health brand, backed by an elite team prepared to support millions of people in their pursuit of well-being," acknowledged Patel. "Leveraging my experience in software and capital markets, I am eager to join the company and contribute to technology poised to restore mental health worldwide."

Abhilash Patel joins previously announced appointees to the MentalHealth.com Venture Advisory Team, which includes Brian Trisler, co-founder of A Place for Mom; Jeff Smith, founder and CEO of Supermind Platforms; and Fred Joyal and Gary Saint-Denis, co-founders of 1-800-DENTIST. Patel will work alongside co-founder and Clinical Care Team Director Dr. Jesse Hanson, PhD, and Public Oversight Committee Advisor Ryan Hampton, with support from co-founder Patrick Nagle and co-founder and CEO Daniel Rivette.

