Jeffs' Brands Ltd: Jeffs' Brands Revenue for 2023 Ramps up to Over $10 Million Boosted by Strategic Acquisition of Fort

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd ("Jeffs' Brands" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, reported today its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.



2023 Fiscal Year Financial Overview:

Revenue Growth: Jeffs' Brands reported a substantial increase in revenues, achieving $10,008 thousand in 2023, a remarkable growth of 71% from $5,859 thousand in 2022. This growth is largely attributed to the strategic acquisition of Fort Product Ltd. ("Fort"), in March 2023 and an expanded product lineup, particularly in the pest control.

Gross Profit: The company realized a gross profit of $976 thousand for the fiscal year 2023, compared to $799 thousand in 2022, marking a 22% year-over-year increase.

Streamlined Expenditures: Reflecting strategic cost management initiatives, sales and marketing expenses were optimized to $833 thousand in 2023, down from $1,198 thousand in the preceding year.

Operating Loss: Jeffs' Brands experienced an operating loss of $5,089 thousand in 2023, compared to a loss of $4,512 thousand in 2022.

Liquidity: As of December 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $535 thousand in cash and cash equivalents. Additionally, in January 2024, Jeffs' Brands executed a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) transaction, raising $7.275 million.

The net cash used in operating activities amounted to $2,668 thousand in 2023, showcasing a focused approach toward bolstering the company's operational capabilities and market reach. Notably, net cash used in investing activities was $4,814 thousand for the year, reflecting the company's commitment to strategic acquisitions such as Fort and investments in growth initiatives.

Strategic Initiatives and Corporate Developments:

Diversified Market Entry through Strategic Acquisitions:

Jeffs' Brands has vigorously expanded its market footprint through key acquisitions, diversifying its portfolio into new, high-demand sectors.

Pioneering the Pest Control Sector with Fort Acquisition: In a strategic move to dominate the pest control market, Jeffs' Brands acquired Fort in March 2023. This acquisition allowing the company to leverage Fort's established brand recognition and product efficacy to capture significant market share.

Since the acquisition, Jeffs' Brands has expanded Fort's growth by entering new territories such as France, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain, establishing a dedicated manufacturing line in China, and introducing its pest control products to the agricultural market.

Fort now offers over 120 different pest control and related products, catering to both consumers and institutions.



Innovative Financing Mechanisms

Jeffs' Brands has implemented innovative financing mechanisms to bolster its financial resilience and fuel ongoing and future expansion strategies.

Successful PIPE Transaction: In January 2024, Jeffs' Brands executed a Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) transaction. This strategic financial move successfully raised $7.275 million, ensuring ample resources for continued growth and operational scaling. The PIPE transaction emphasizes investor confidence in Jeffs' Brands' vision and strategic direction, enhancing its liquidity and financial stability.



JEFFS' BRANDS LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousand, except share and per share data) December 31 Note 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 535 8,137 Restricted deposit 17 - Trade receivables 629 327 Other receivables 597 779 Inventory 2,386 1,791 Total current assets 4,164 11,034 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 59 41 Investment accounted for using the equity method 1,940 - Investment at fair value 67 - Intangible assets, net 5,714 4,452 Deferred taxes 168 110 Operating lease right-of-use assets 127 138 Total non-current assets 8,075 4,741 TOTAL ASSETS 12,239 15,775 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables 709 131 Other payables 1,533 391 Related party payables 66 32 Short-term loans - 86 Total current liabilities 2,308 640 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Derivative liabilities 1,375 2,216 Operating lease liabilities 45 98 Total non-current liabilities 1,420 2,314 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,728 2,954 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Ordinary shares of no par value per share - Authorized: 43,567,567 shares as of December 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022; Issued and outstanding: 1,215,512 shares as of December 31, 2023; 1,153,461 shares as of December 31, 2022(*) - - Additional paid-in-capital 16,787 16,499 Accumulated deficit (8,276 ) (3,678 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 8,511 12,821 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 12,239 15,775





JEFFS' BRANDS LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousand, except share and per share data) Year ended December 31 2023 2022 2021 Revenues 10,008 5,859 6,509 Cost of sales 9,032 5,060 4,560 Gross profit 976 799 1,949 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 833 1,198 1,314 General and administrative 4,262 4,113 1,480 Equity losses 1,249 - - Impairment loss of intangible asset - - 87 Other income (279 ) - - Operating loss (5,089 ) (4,512 ) (932 ) Financial (income) expenses, net (523 ) (2,305 ) 629 Loss before taxes (4,566 ) (2,207 ) (1,561 ) Tax (benefit) expense 32 (6 ) (21 ) Net loss (4,598 ) (2,201 ) (1,540 ) Basic and diluted net loss attributable to shareholders per ordinary share (3.88 ) (*)(3.32 ) (*)(3.73 ) Weighted-average ordinary shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 1,184,484 (*)663,411 (*)413,192