CubeLogic Welcomes Bill Quadrini as Managing Director of Strategy & Innovation

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / CubeLogic, the global leader in risk management software solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Bill Quadrini as Managing Director of Strategy & Innovation. Bill joins CubeLogic from S&P Global Market Intelligence, where he served as Head of Market Development (Americas) for the CreditAnalytics business.

In his new role at CubeLogic, Bill will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction and driving innovation across various sectors, with a primary focus on expanding CubeLogic's footprint in North America within the Energy and Commodities sectors. His responsibilities will include spearheading strategic growth initiatives, identifying new market opportunities, enhancing product offerings, and strengthening customer and partner engagement strategies.

With an illustrious career marked by extensive experience in quantitative credit modelling, underwriting, and credit analysis, Bill Quadrini brings a wealth of experience to CubeLogic. During his 13-year tenure at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Bill demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving strategic growth initiatives. In his previous roles, Bill was responsible for working extensively with clients to help improve credit processes, including underwriting and early warning systems. Bill also previously worked for Moody's Analytics, where he worked closely with Insurance clients, developing credit risk portfolio management strategies.

"I am thrilled to welcome Bill to the CubeLogic team," said Natallia Hunik, Chief Revenue Officer at CubeLogic. "His domain expertise, proven leadership and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our position in the market."

With a keen eye for market development and a deep understanding of customer needs, Bill Quadrini will serve as an ambassador for CubeLogic, further solidifying the company's market positioning. He will also play a crucial role in nurturing strategic channel partnerships, including CubeLogic's existing collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"I am excited to join CubeLogic and contribute to its continued success," said Bill Quadrini. "CubeLogic's commitment to innovation and dedication to advancing risk management solutions aligns perfectly with my professional values, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive strategic growth and enhance market presence."

Bill Quadrini's appointment underscores CubeLogic's dedication to fostering excellence and innovation in the field of risk management and compliance monitoring. His addition to the leadership team reaffirms CubeLogic's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled value to clients worldwide.

CubeLogic is the leading provider of risk management software solutions to the energy, commodities and financial services sectors. With a team of industry experts, robust frameworks, and strategic partnerships, CubeLogic technology and software enable organisations to monitor and manage the exposures arising from credit risk, market risk, liquidity risk and regulatory compliance, enabling them to analyse and mitigate risk effectively. For more information on CubeLogic's comprehensive risk management and compliance solutions, please visit www.cubelogic.com.

