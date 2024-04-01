Anzeige
Montag, 01.04.2024
WKN: 873567 | ISIN: US1273871087 | Ticker-Symbol: CDS
28.03.24
21:36 Uhr
289,40 Euro
+1,60
+0,56 %
ACCESSWIRE
01.04.2024 | 16:50
Cadence Design Systems: ONiO Creates Sustainable, Battery-Free Solutions with Cadence Technology

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Cadence Design Systems:

Every year, billions of batteries end up in landfills, resulting in destructive fires, pollution, and toxic waste. ONiO has come up with a solution to this problem-to remove the batteries completely. ONiO is providing a technology platform to build sustainable electronics that are maintenance-free and have a lower bill of materials. ONiO utilizes energy from radio waves, piezo thermal, and solar energy, in other words, energy that would have otherwise gone to waste. Watch this video to learn how ONiO is stepping up and providing a green IT solution with Cadence's Tempus Timing Solution and Virtuoso Studio.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cadence Design Systems on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Cadence Design Systems
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cadence-design-systems
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cadence Design Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
