Montag, 01.04.2024
WKN: A3EYBK | ISIN: US0379883004 | Ticker-Symbol: 5XJ2
Frankfurt
28.03.24
08:00 Uhr
1,380 Euro
-0,020
-1,43 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLIED UV INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED UV INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3501,42028.03.
ACCESSWIRE
01.04.2024 | 18:14
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $2.76 Million Registered Direct and Private Placement Priced at the Market for Applied UV, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $2.76 Million Registered Direct and Private Placement Priced at the Market for Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI).

About Applied UV, Inc.

Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings. It serves healthcare, commercial and public venue, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, and winery markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York.

For more information, please visit: https://www.applieduvinc.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.