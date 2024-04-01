Reborn Cabinets Named Winner of 2024 USA Today Top Workplaces Award

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Reborn Cabinets, a leader in the home remodeling industry, proudly announces it has won the prestigious 2024 USA Today Top Workplaces award. This accolade celebrates Reborn Cabinets' commitment to fostering a dynamic, inclusive, and supportive workplace culture that empowers its employees to thrive.

The USA Today Top Workplaces award is selected solely based on employee feedback. Winning the award demonstrates Reborn Cabinets' dedication to its employees' well-being and professional growth. This dedication to a set of core values creates an environment where employees feel valued, respected, and inspired, thus establishing Reborn as an employer of choice in the home improvement sector.

"Our team members are the heart of everything we do at Reborn Cabinets. We are incredibly honored to be recognized by this team as one of the top workplaces in the nation by USA Today," said Vince Nardo, CEO of Reborn Cabinets. "This award is a testament to the core values our team members uphold with passion and exceptionalism. We are first and foremost committed to fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and continuous learning as we continue to grow and serve our customers."

The USA Today Top Workplaces award reflects feedback gathered from Reborn Cabinets' employees through a rigorous assessment conducted by Energage, a leading provider of employee engagement solutions. This recognition underscores Reborn Cabinets' ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential.

For more information about Reborn Cabinets and its award-winning workplace culture, please visit www.rebornjobs.com.

About Reborn Cabinets: Reborn Cabinets LLC, a Renovo Home Partners company, provides its signature cabinet refacing and one-day bathroom remodeling to customers in California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Washington. More information can be found on its website at www.reborncabinets.com, or by calling 888-273-2676. Applicants interested in career opportunities are encouraged to apply online at www.rebornjobs.com.

About Renovo Home Partners: Renovo Home Partners is a direct-to-consumer platform focused on high-volume, quick-turn bath, window, cabinet refacing, siding, roofing and other remodeling services through its acquired network of top home services brands across the United States. For more information, visit the Renovo Home Partner website: www.renovohomepartners.com.

