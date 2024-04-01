Spy Ninjas HQ Celebrates National Couples Appreciation Month

Celebrating Couples and Date Nights at Spy Ninjas HQ Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Spy Ninjas HQ celebrates National Couple Appreciation Month in April to remind us to keep the flames of romance alive all year long. Instead of waiting for a specific holiday to keep the spark in your relationship hot, we have everything that it takes to have a memorable date night from finely crafted cocktails to challenging your date in an exclusive Spy Ninjas escape room and so much more.





With over 50,000 square feet of immersive thrills, excitement and challenges for all ages, SPY NINJAS HQ is inspired by Spy Ninjas, the hit YouTube franchise with over 44 million subscribers and 15 billion views worldwide.

Spy Ninjas HQ is the world's first YouTuber Adventure Park, where guests will be able to instantly capture and share their experiences. Emerging Spy Ninjas can attempt to conquer the multi-level escape rooms, a five-level obstacle course, beginner to advanced wall climbing, free roam VR (virtual reality), axe throwing, trampolines, dodgeball challenges, and a "Mini Ninja" zone for our littlest explorers.

ABOUT SPY NINJAS HQ:

Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint are married YouTubers with over 44 million subscribers and 15 billion views across their channels. The creators of the hit franchise Spy Ninjas, Chad and Vy founded Spy Ninjas HQ.

From the moment guests step through the door, they will enter the Spy Ninjas universe and experience over 50,000 square feet of immersive thrills, excitement and challenges for all ages.

The Action Zone offers a three-level ropes course plus the largest indoor zipline in Las Vegas, and upwards of 100 arcade games. The upper level offers a Sky Lounge and Retro Barcade, with Spy Ninjas signature cocktails, along with vintage games from the 1980s and 1990s with a view of all the action-packed activities on the first floor. Adventure Zone experiences include axe throwing, fruit chopping, free roam VR, and three unique, specially designed escape rooms.

Spy Ninjas HQ located at 7980 W. Sahara Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (dark Tuesdays).

For more information visit www.spyninjashq.com follow on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @ SpyNinjasHQ, Instagram and TikTok @ spyninjashq, LinkedIn @ spy-ninjas-hq.

