Women of Excellence Unplugged - Sharing Maximus ERG Member Stories and Perspectives

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / ERGs Unplugged is our new diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) podcast, where we take a deeper dive into the power of our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). In our first episode, we celebrated Women's History Month with three members of the Women's Excellence (WE) ERG - Rebecca Chirolla, Janecia Lewis, and Shannon Stick.

The mission of the WE ERG is to support gender equity through empowering and inspiring women and our allies in all aspects of life. In their discussion with DE&I Manager Jesenia Gonzalez, Shannon, Janecia, and Rebecca shared unique stories and perspectives on their experience with the group.

Shannon Stick on how WE has impacted her both professionally and personally

Shannon joined the group in search of a sense of community and belonging. What she found was so much more!

Janecia Lewis shares why she looks forward to WE's monthly meetings

Just a few years ago, Senior Analyst Janecia had no idea what an Employee Resource Group was. Her curiosity led her to Women of Excellence.

Since joining the group, she has been able to connect and bond with women from across the company.

Rebecca Chirolla discusses what it means to have leaders who truly understand the importance of our ERGs

Rebecca is a proud member of the group because of its mission to empower and inspire women in all aspects of life.

As a tenured member, she has seen firsthand how far our DE&I efforts have come and appreciates the role that leadership's buy-in has played.

To learn more about our commitment to DE&I visit: Maximus.com/DEI

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Maximus on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Maximus
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/maximus
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Maximus



View the original press release on accesswire.com

