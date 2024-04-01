Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2024) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") has declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.005 per common share to be paid April 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 15, 2024. The dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Pine Cliff

Pine Cliff is a natural gas and crude oil company with a long-term view of creating shareholder value. Further information relating to Pine Cliff may be found on sedarplus.ca as well as on Pine Cliff's website at www.pinecliffenergy.com.

