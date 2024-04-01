New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2024) - Salt and Lime Media, a global casting and real people content creation agency, has recently wrapped up casting for the highly anticipated 2nd Season of the smash-hit I Heart Radio Network podcast, 'Dating My Abuelita, First.' Following the widespread success of Season 1's cast, Salt and Lime Media was asked to collaborate again with the My Cultura podcast producers for the next chapter of their unique dating show featuring diverse and inclusive real people.





Dana Michell

The hilarious and thought-provoking podcast will continue to showcase authentic dating experiences as contestants seek love under Abuelita's guidance.

"We're thrilled to be part of the Season 2 journey of 'Dating My Abuelita, First'," said Dana Michell, CEO of Salt and Lime Media. "It's an honor to collaborate with the talented team behind this refreshingly bold and inclusive podcast. At Salt and Lime Media, we believe in the power of real people storytelling, and 'Dating My Abuelita, First' reflects that belief perfectly."

Salt and Lime Media's involvement in 'Date My Abuelita, First' extends beyond casting and vetting talent. As a global agency specializing in authentic casting and original user-generated content, Salt and Lime Media brings a wealth of production experience to the project.

"Our team of casting producers are all long-time production folk coming from all corners of the globe, so the universal and timeless art of storytelling is in our blood. We are so excited for Season 2 of Date My Abuelita to go to air soon because hearing these stories come to life is the icing on the cake of the casting process for us," added Michell. "The real people who were selected to be a part of this show and the success of this podcast is a testament to the power of true-to-life experiences. They connect people from all walks of life all around the world."

Listen to 'Date My Abuelita' Season 1 and 2 on all good podcast networks now and follow @mycutlurapodcasts for all the latest episode releases.

About Salt and Lime Media

Salt & Lime Media, established in 2017, is a global casting and content curation agency. Specializing in Real People, Influencer, and Authentic Creator Casting & Producing, the agency offers comprehensive services tailored to various production needs and budgets. With a diverse global team and expertise in international production, licensing, and data protection policies, Salt & Lime Media is committed to delivering exceptional results for clients worldwide.

Contact Information:

Phone: Global Head of Casting Emma Green +1 310 904 2536

Email: info@saltandlimemedia.com

Website: https://saltandlimemedia.com/

Social Media: @saltandlimemedia

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199934

SOURCE: SMG Media Group