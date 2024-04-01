ADC Therapeutics SA: ADC Therapeutics Makes Grants to New Employees Under Inducement Plan

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics SA (the "Company") (NYSE: ADCT) today announced that the Company has made grants of options to purchase an aggregate of 53,800 of the Company's common shares to six new employees on April 1, 2024 (each, a "Grant"). The Grants were offered as material inducement to the employees' employment. The grants were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors pursuant to the Company's Inducement Plan to motivate and reward the recipients to perform at the highest levels and contribute significantly to the success of the Company. The Grants were made in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE's Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. The Company is issuing this press release pursuant to Rule 303A.08. The Grants shall vest and become exercisable 25% on the first anniversary of the grant date, and 1/48th of the aggregate number of shares subject to the award on each monthly anniversary of the grant date thereafter, such that the entire award will be vested as of the fourth anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued employment with the Company.

