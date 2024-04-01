OneSoft Solutions Inc.: OneSoft Solutions Reports Q4 and Annual Results for Fiscal 2023 and Reiterates Fiscal 2024 Guidance

Q4 and Fiscal 2023 Revenues Increased 33% and 51%, Respectively, Year over Year

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSX-V:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud-based business solutions, announces its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023").

Please refer to the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on SEDAR+ for more information. The MD&A contains a comprehensive analysis of Fiscal 2023, the financial quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("Q4 2023") and other information. Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.

Management will host an investor call (details below) on April 2, 2024 at 11am ET / 9am MT to discuss the financial results and answer investor questions.

Financial Results

Financial Highlights

Revenue for Fiscal 2023 was $10.4 million, a 51% or $3.5 million increase over Fiscal 2022. Revenue in Q4 2023 was $2.9 million, a 33% increase over Q4 2022.

Gross profit for Fiscal 2023 increased 60% from $4.9 million to $7.8 million. Gross margin for Fiscal 2023 increased to 75% from 71% as is explained later in this report. Gross profit for Q4 2023 increased 44% or $0.7 million, from $1.6 million in Q4 2022 to $2.3 million in Q4 2023. Gross margin improved quarter over quarter from 71% to 77%.

The Fiscal 2023 net loss improved by $1.6 million, from $3.0 million in Fiscal 2022 to $1.4 million in Fiscal 2023. The net loss in Q4 2023 improved by $0.3 million from $0.6 million in Q4 2022 to $0.3 million in Q4 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $0.5 million to $4.9 million in Fiscal 2023, an improvement from Fiscal 2022 where these assets decreased by $1.2 million from the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA, a Non-GAAP measure, improved from a loss of $2.0 million in Fiscal 2022 to a near-breakeven loss of $0.1 million in Fiscal 2023. In Q4 2023, Adjusted EBITDA improved by $0.5 million from a loss of $0.4 million in Q4 2022 to positive $0.2 million. The following table is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods presented.

Quarterly Revenue Historical Growth

The chart below shows revenue for the past thirty quarters (7.5 years). Quarterly revenue increased as a result of continued addition of new customers, expanded use of CIM by existing customers and augmented by the acquisition of IM Operations' customers acquired June 30, 2022. Management's objective is to continue to increase revenues to drive cash flow and profitability which we believe will increase future Company value for shareholders.

Fiscal 2023 Operational Update

The Company's customer relationships continued to strengthen, supporting Management's beliefs that customer retention is expected to remain near 100% and its current and new software-as-a-service (" SaaS ") products under development will continue to be adopted by existing and new customers.

") products under development will continue to be adopted by existing and new customers. The Cognitive Integrity Management (" CIM ") SaaS platform is currently being used as the primary integrity management solution for oil and gas (" O&G ") pipeline companies who collectively operate approximately 20% of the piggable pipeline infrastructure in the U.S.A. Management believes that use of the Company's solutions for the balance of non-piggable pipelines that are currently managed using legacy systems and processes represents significant future opportunity for the Company.

") SaaS platform is currently being used as the primary integrity management solution for oil and gas (" ") pipeline companies who collectively operate approximately 20% of the piggable pipeline infrastructure in the U.S.A. Management believes that use of the Company's solutions for the balance of non-piggable pipelines that are currently managed using legacy systems and processes represents significant future opportunity for the Company. The Company's CIM platform includes core CIM and various functionality modules that integrate with CIM, including Internal Corrosion Management (" ICM "), External Corrosion Management (" ECM "), Crack Management (" CM "), Probabilistic Risk Management (" RM ") and Geohazard Strain Management (" GS "). Management's optimism for the business is bolstered by expressions of interest from customers and from the formalized steering committee initiated at the October 2023 CIM user group event, comprised of senior industry personnel whose roles generally direct integrity management functions and control the associated budgets.

"), External Corrosion Management (" "), Crack Management (" "), Probabilistic Risk Management (" ") and Geohazard Strain Management (" "). Management's optimism for the business is bolstered by expressions of interest from customers and from the formalized steering committee initiated at the October 2023 CIM user group event, comprised of senior industry personnel whose roles generally direct integrity management functions and control the associated budgets. The Company invested resources in Fiscal 2023 to advance marketing, sales and product development initiatives, with a view to enhance its competitive moat and maintain its global technology lead by leveraging cloud computing, data science and machine learning to assist O&G pipeline operators to mitigate failure threats and reduce operating costs.

The Company attended several key O&G industry tradeshow and exhibition events during Fiscal 2023, participated in industry educational events wherein Company personnel presented white paper research learnings and hosted its first annual User Group Conference, in collaboration with the Microsoft team that focuses on O&G customers. OneBridge benefits from being a Microsoft "managed partner" whose O&G sales team members participate in joint sales efforts to pursue sales opportunities involving the Company's solutions that operate on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

Use of the CIM platform by customers increased essentially in accordance with Management's expectations during Fiscal 2023, with higher pipeline miles operated by customers and miles under SaaS subscriptions driving revenue. OneBridge onboarded five additional pipeline operators during Fiscal 2023, who became new CIM users due to direct sales efforts or after being acquired by existing CIM customers. Some customers expanded their use of the CIM platform to include ICM and other new functionality modules, a trend we believe will generate recurring revenue in future periods.

The Company's development team had a highly productive year in 2023, having released 6 major CIM platform updates, evolved the ICM, ECM, CM, RM and GS functionality modules and advanced various data science and machine learning projects. This team also addressed 221 User Stories, 180 Bugs and 2,496 commitments for customers and upgraded the CIM platform to .NET 6 status. Development staff trained in new Microsoft technologies and systems during Fiscal 2023 and this, together with our new customer additions, resulted in the Company earning the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for " Digital and App Innovation (Azure) ". This provides the Company access to accelerated support and discounted or free internal user rights for a wide swath of Microsoft products.

". This provides the Company access to accelerated support and discounted or free internal user rights for a wide swath of Microsoft products. The Company's client services team addressed 17 projects during Fiscal 2023, primarily involving 6 clients and 5 core CIM platform implementations, collectively involving 15 divisional operators and more than 700 pipeline systems. Projects included work associated with integrity management and compliance, geographic information system (" GIS ") integrations, loading of more than 3,700 ILI assessments and 67 million anomalies into CIM, migrating data from legacy systems into CIM, integrating with various customer software applications and training.

") integrations, loading of more than 3,700 ILI assessments and 67 million anomalies into CIM, migrating data from legacy systems into CIM, integrating with various customer software applications and training. The following table estimates the aggregate pipeline miles operated by all customers, miles of customers' pipeline assets that are subject to multi-year SaaS agreements and miles of pipeline data ingested into our CIM platform, for which revenue was earned ("data-miles") in Fiscal 2023. Please refer to the MD&A for more information regarding data-mile.

1: The revenue per mile (Cdn $) for revenue generating miles includes CIM revenue only and excludes IM Operations revenue.

The Company published its Fiscal 2024 financial guidance on February 20,2024.

FISCAL 2024 outlook

Fiscal 2023 was a pivotal year for OneSoft, with the Company achieving its key objectives of: (a) exceeding $10 million revenue; (b) achieving near zero Adjusted EBITDA for the year; and (c) gaining more traction to become the next generation data management and analytics platform for the O&G pipeline industry. Management believes the Company has securely crossed the new technology adoption chasm wherein its technology and solutions have been strongly validated by industry innovators and visionary early adopters. The Company's 2024 objectives include completing the new functionality modules currently under development, integrating them into the CIM platform and advancing its role as the sole SaaS vendor to fulfill customers' functionality requirements regarding data management and analytics. Recent new customer acquisitions confirm that the Company has successfully progressed to attract pragmatic customers, who are generally more conservative in their adoption of new technology and represent the majority of opportunities in the marketplace.

We reiterate our Fiscal 2024 revenue guidance of $15 million to $16 million, as published in our February 20, 2024 news release, representing a 44% to 54% increase, respectively, over Fiscal 2023 revenue. Most of 2024 revenue is expected to come from increased use of our SaaS solutions due to existing and new customers onboarding more pipeline miles and commercialization of some of the new modules that are under development. The Company intends to invest in sales and marketing to pursue new customers in South America and Europe in 2024, as well as seek relationships with industry partners who can assist us to broaden the adoption of our solutions world-wide.

The Company is also investigating alternatives to accelerate revenue growth and business development, potentially through synergistic M&A activities. Management is optimistic that OneSoft is well positioned to capitalize on its first mover technology advantage to deliver enhanced benefits to customers and increase value for shareholders.

Given the current business and operational plans for fiscal 2024, management does not anticipate raising additional capital to execute its current business plan.

WEBCAST: FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL:



When: APRIL 2, 2024 9:00 AM Mountain Time Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3031/50264 Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 564316 Participants will be greeted by an operator and asked for the access code. If a caller does not have the code, they can reference the company name. Use of the access code speeds entry into the call. Duration: 60 Minutes

Callers should dial in 5 - 10 min prior to the scheduled start time.

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premises licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiaries, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc. and OneBridge Solutions, Inc., develop and market revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs, and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

