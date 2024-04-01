Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2024) - In a significant industry achievement, Node Nexus Network (NNN), a trailblazer in the realm of decentralized computing, proudly announces its accolade at the esteemed Tokenized Assets & Digital Securities Awards (TADS). The award recognizes NNN for its innovation for Artificial Intelligence by deploying a Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQ-LDB) technology, to power a more collective intelligence across global edge and hybrid computing microdata centers.

The TADS Awards, which honor innovation and excellence in the sphere of tokenized assets and digital securities, assessed a wide array of projects under various criteria. NNN distinguished itself in this competitive landscape, clinching the award based on stringent evaluations of its added value, innovation, prospective utility, novelty, and governance mechanisms.

The DQ-LDB technology by NNN marks a transformative advancement in decentralized computing, characterized by unmatched security, scalability, and efficiency. Employing quantum-resistant encryption alongside superior data management techniques, NNN is redefining global standards for data processing, storage, and security.





(Sean Michael Brehm, Konoval Dmitriy, Vladislav Dobrovolskiy)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/203858_38ef037de46868a7_001full.jpg

Advancing Towards a Decentralized Future

Central to NNN's strategy is the deployment of microdata centers across 16 global regions, each functioning as a cornerstone for edge and hybrid computing. Beyond mere data repositories, these centers are integral to a decentralized network that bolsters local communities, improves internet accessibility, and promotes sustainable growth through renewable energy.

Sean Brehm, Chairman of Node Nexus Network, remarked, "Our commitment at NNN is to redefine the digital ecosystem through a decentralized infrastructure that offers secure, efficient, and universally accessible collective intelligence. We recently doubled down on our commitment to deploying this technology by announcing our intent to continue leading the technological revolution by deploying a Micro Data Center in Indonesia, during a recent press meeting in Cannes France."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/203858_38ef037de46868a7_002full.jpg

Empowering a Future with Collective Intelligence

NNN is revolutionizing the future of decentralized cloud technology through its micro data center infrastructure across 16 global regions and 251 countries. Powered by sustainable technologies, this platform is set to redefine the future of Quantum Computing. Beyond mere digital infrastructure, NNN is poised to ignite collective intelligence, enabling seamless collaboration and data interchange within our expansive network. Spearheading AI, IoT, and emerging tech advancements, NNN stands as a beacon of decentralization, embodying a pioneering ethos that sets it apart through it deployment of the Vogon Distributed Quantum Ledger Database Technology

With ongoing network expansion and technological enhancements, NNN looks forward to forging new alliances, driving innovations, and uncovering opportunities that support its vision and contribute to a more interconnected, intelligent, and sustainable global community.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7633/203858_38ef037de46868a7_003full.jpg

About Node Nexus Network (NNN)

Node Nexus Network stands at the forefront of providing sustainable decentralized Micro Data centers globally. It specializes in Sustainable Edge and Hybrid Cloud solutions, leveraging cutting-edge Distributed Quantum Ledger Database (DQ-LDB) technology to cater to the rapidly growing AI sector. Focused on security, scalability, and sustainability, NNN is committed to establishing a worldwide network of microdata centers that empower communities, facilitate digital access, and inspire technological breakthroughs.

Node Nexus Network was founded by Sean Michael Brehm and Dmytro Konoval. Sean Michael Brehm is an accomplished leader with over two decades of rich experience in entrepreneurship, executive management, military leadership, and technological innovation. Dmytro Konoval is a visionary professional possessing extensive expertise in the innovative domain of cryptocurrency, underpinned by a solid background in traditional gold mining.

For additional information, please visit https://nnn.cloud.

Contact

Company website: https://nnn.cloud

Phone Number: +41 43 508 31 03

PR agent: Stankevicius MGM

Email: pr@stankeviciusmgm.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203858

SOURCE: Stankevicius Pacific Limited