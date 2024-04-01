Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

As of February 29, 2024, the Company had cash holdings of $1.4 million, Bitcoin holdings of approximately 60.4 Bitcoin with a fair market value of $3.7 million and 330.3 Bitcoin of Bitcoin denominated debt.

2024 Outlook

Based on an average price of Bitcoin of $70,000 and an average network hashrate of 550 exahash for 2024, we are currently projecting gross profit of approximately $16.6 million from mining operations. We have posted a gross profit sensitivity analysis in our investor presentation, which can be found on slide 14 of our investor deck on our company website.

Sphere 3D Litigation

On March 25, 2024, Gryphon filed a motion with the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York seeking permission to file a motion for prejudgment attachment, seeking to secure $10 million in equity proceeds that Sphere recently received from a settlement related to Core Scientific's bankruptcy exit. We want to ensure that the funds are available to satisfy any judgment we may receive due to Sphere's breach of contract, where it entered into at least four hosting agreements with other providers, violating the exclusivity clause of its agreement with Gryphon. We are seeking damages amounting to at least $30 million. Over the last four months, Sphere has revealed its growing financial troubles. On November 28, 2023, in a filing in the Core Bankruptcy Action, Sphere's counsel acknowledged that the company was operating with a $200 million net loss and that recent losses had overtaken revenue by a two-to-one margin. Sphere's stated rationale for terminating the contract - that a malicious actor had diverted bitcoin transfers from Sphere to a third party - was not only unfounded, but was, in fact, evidence of gross negligence on the part of Sphere that allowed activities from malicious actors where Gryphon became the victim. Gryphon engaged an independent third-party security firm who confirmed that Gryphon's systems were not compromised.

Non-GAAP Figures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, the Company also provides adjusted EBITDA and Breakeven Costs which are non-GAAP measures. Each of these are not financial measures of performance under GAAP and, as a result, these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to material limitations as they are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measurements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation and should be read only in conjunction with our Interim Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Breakeven Cost as a means of understanding, managing, and evaluating business performance and to help inform operating decision making. The Company relies primarily on its condensed consolidated financial statements to understand, manage, and evaluate our financial performance and uses the non-GAAP financial measures only supplementally. Reconciliations for each of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest GAAP financial measures are provided below.

Breakeven Cost

2022 2023 Mining Revenues $ 21,362,000 $ 21,052,000 Bitcoin mined 815 739 Value of one mined bitcoin $ 26,211 $ 28,487 Cost of Revenues (excluding depreciation) $ 12,196,000 $ 13,462,000 Cost to mine one bitcoin $ 14,964 $ 18,217

Adjusted EBITDA

2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ (28,599,000 ) $ 3,536,000 Interest (income) expense $ 758,000 $ 1,111,000 Income tax expense (benefit) $ (176,000 ) $ 176,000 Depreciation $ 14,958,000 $ 12,536,000 EBITDA $ (13,059,000 ) $ 17,359,000 Adjustments: Non-cash/non-recurring operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense $ (152,000 ) $ 3,285,000 Realized gain from use of digital assets $ (3,899,000 ) $ - Change in fair value of notes payable $ 13,297,000 $ (11,690,000 ) Gain/loss on debt extinguishment $ - $ (10,220,000 ) Impairment of miners $ 8,335,000 $ - Impairment of digital assets $ 275,000 $ 8,704,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,797,000 $ 7,438,000

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto the clean energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation going into 2024 is independently certified as 100% renewable and the company is also pursuing a carbon-negative strategy. More information is available on https://gryphondigitalmining.com/.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "think," "aim," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Gryphon disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Gryphon cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of Gryphon. In addition, Gryphon cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the risks set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the section under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024.

Ivy Crypto, Inc.

(formerly Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31,

2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 915,000 $ 267,000 Restricted cash 8,000 2,000 Accounts receivable 486,000 470,000 Prepaid expense 581,000 85,000 Marketable securities 403,000 235,000 Digital assets held for other parties 908,000 41,000 Digital asset 2,097,000 6,746,000 Total current assets 5,398,000 7,846,000 Mining equipment, net 12,916,000 34,368,000 Deposits 420,000 60,000 Intangible asset 100,000 100,000 Total assets $ 18,834,000 $ 42,374,000 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,649,000 $ 2,993,000 Liability related to digital assets held for other parties 916,000 41,000 Note payable - current portion 14,868,000 9,126,000 Total current liabilities 19,433,000 12,160,000 Note payable - long term - 3,510,000 Total liabilities 19,433,000 15,670,000 Commitments and contingencies (Note 8) - - Stockholders' (deficit) equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001, 13,000,000 authorized and none outstanding - - Series seed preferred stock, par value $0.0001, 6,000,000 shares authorized, and 8,845,171 shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Series seed II preferred stock, par value $0.0001, 1,000,000 shares authorized and 460,855 issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 25,109,630 and 24,856,428 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 2,000 2,000 Additional paid-in capital 46,599,000 45,303,000 Subscription receivable (25,000 ) (25,000 ) Accumulated deficit (47,175,000 ) (18,576,000 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (599,000 ) 26,704,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,834,000 $ 42,374,000

Ivy Crypto, Inc.

(formerly Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc)

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31,

2023 2022 Revenues Mining revenues $ 21,052,000 $ 21,362,000 Management services 873,000 361,000 Total revenues 21,925,000 21,723,000 Operating expenses Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation) 13,462,000 12,196,000 General and administrative expenses 4,760,000 2,175,000 Stock-based compensation (income) expense (152,000 ) 3,285,000 Impairment of digital assets 275,000 8,704,000 Realized gain on sale of digital assets (535,000 ) (609,000 ) Impairment of miners 8,335,000 - Depreciation expense 14,958,000 12,536,000 Total operating expenses 41,103,000 38,287,000 Loss from operations (19,178,000 ) (16,564,000 ) Other (expense) income Unrealized income (loss) on marketable securities 168,000 (1,499,000 ) Realized gain from use of digital assets 3,899,000 - Loss on disposal of asset (55,000 ) - Gain on extinguishment of debt - 12,966,000 Loss on extinguishment of debt - (2,746,000 ) Gain on termination of merger agreement - 1,734,000 Change in fair value of notes payable (13,297,000 ) 11,690,000 Other income 446,000 30,000 Interest expense (758,000 ) (1,111,000 ) Amortization of debt discount - (788,000 ) Total other (expense) income (9,597,000 ) 20,276,000 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (28,775,000 ) 3,712,000 Provision for income taxes 176,000 (176,000 ) Net (loss) income $ (28,599,000 ) $ 3,536,000 Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (1.15 ) $ 0.14 Net (loss) income per share - diluted (1.15 ) 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,964,486 24,872,847 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,964,486 36,023,187

Ivy Crypto, Inc.

(formerly Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc)

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity

For the Years Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Series Seed

Preferred Stock Series Seed II

Preferred Stock Common Stock Additional

Paid-in Subscription Retained Total

Stockholders' Shares Amount Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Receivable Earnings Equity Balance as of December 31, 2021 8,845,171 $ - 460,855 $ - 24,494,820 $ 2,000 $ 41,192,000 $ (25,000 ) $ (22,112,000 ) $ 19,057,000 Common stock issued for compensation - - - - - - 1,467,000 - - 1,467,000 Common stock issued for conversion of convertible debentures - - - - 75,467 - 277,000 - - 277,000 Common stock issued for conversion of accrued interest on convertible debentures - - - - 7,239 - 41,000 - - 41,000 Restricted common stock awards issued for compensation - - - - 235,718 - 2,056,000 - - 2,056,000 Additional paid-in capital for services contributed by the Company's president - - - - - - 252,000 - - 252,000 Common stock issued for Board of Director - - - - 43,184 - 18,000 - - 18,000 Net income - - - - - - - - 3,536,000 3,536,000 Balance as of December 31, 2022 8,845,171 - 460,855 - 24,856,428 2,000 45,303,000 (25,000 ) (18,576,000 ) 26,704,000 Common stock issued for compensation - - - - 112,510 - 382,000 - - 382,000 Restricted common stock awards issued for compensation - - - - 71,975 - 620,000 - - 620,000 Restricted common stock awards issued for payment of service - - - - 141,558 - 44,000 - - 44,000 Additional paid-in capital for services contributed by the Company's president - - - - - - 250,000 - - 250,000 Cancelled common stocks - - - - (72,842 ) - - - - - Net loss - - - - - - - - (28,599,000 ) (28,599,000 ) Balance as of December 31, 2023 8,845,171 $ - 460,855 $ - 25,109,630 $ 2,000 $ 46,599,000 $ (25,000 ) $ (47,175,000 ) $ (599,000 )

Ivy Crypto, Inc.

(formerly Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31,

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (28,599,000 ) $ 3,536,000 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities Impairment of digital assets 275,000 8,704,000 Realized gain from sale of digital assets (535,000 ) (609,000 ) Realized gain from use of digital assets (3,899,000 ) - Impairment of miners 8,335,000 - Amortization of debt discount - 788,000 Depreciation expense 14,958,000 12,536,000 Forfeiture of restricted stock grants (1,910,000 ) - Compensation cost related to common stock awards - 2,873,000 Compensation cost related to restricted common stock awards 1,508,000 160,000 Compensation for services contributed by the Company's president 250,000 252,000 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (168,000 ) 1,499,000 Gain on termination of merger agreement - (1,734,000 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - (12,966,000 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - 2,746,000 Loss on asset disposal 55,000 - Change in fair value of notes payable 13,193,000 (11,690,000 ) Interest expense 758,000 478,000 Digital asset (21,052,000 ) (21,362,000 ) Other 67,000 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Proceeds from the sale of digital assets 18,512,000 30,559,000 Accounts receivable (456,000 ) (1,089,000 ) Prepaid expense (249,000 ) 54,000 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,968,000 (184,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities 3,011,000 14,551,000 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITY Deposit for purchase of bitcoin mining machines - (8,150,000 ) Purchase of mining equipment (1,894,000 ) (846,000 ) Refundable deposit (360,000 ) - (2,254,000 ) (8,996,000 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from the issuance of notes payable - 2,500,000 Payment for insurance payable (109,000 ) (37,000 ) Issuance of note payable for insurance premiums - - Loan modification payment for BTC note - - Payment for convertible debentures - (8,665,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (109,000 ) (6,202,000 ) Net change in cash 648,000 (647,000 ) Cash-beginning of period 267,000 916,000 Cash-end of period $ 915,000 269,000 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 915,000 $ 267,000 Restricted cash 8,000 2,000 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 923,000 $ 269,000 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ - $ 839,000 Cash paid for income taxes $ 176,000 $ - Non-Cash investing and financing activities: Digital assets used for purchase of mining equipment $ 538,000 Digital assets used as deposits for mining equipment $ - $ - Digital assets received for purchase of common stock $ - $ - Relative fair value of warrants issued with convertible notes $ - $ - Deposits reclassed upon receipt of mining equipment $ - $ - Cancellation of common stock subscription $ - $ - Proceeds from loan - Digital assets $ - $ 27,592,000 Convertible debt conversion to equity $ - $ 414,000 Interest conversion to equity $ - $ 41,000 Accrued expense for issuance of common stock $ 845,000 $ - Digital assets used for principal and interest payment of note payable $ 7,922,000 $ 3,440,000

SOURCE: Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc.