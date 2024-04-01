Scientific Industries, Inc.: Scientific Industries to Host Full Year 2023 Financial Results Investor Call on April 3, 2024

Investor Call to be held at 11:00 AM Eastern Time

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products, announced today it filed a Form 10K on March 29, 2024, for its full year financial results ended December 31, 2023, and issued a press release reporting its full year 2023 before the market open on April 1, 2024.

The Company will conduct a conference call for all interested parties on Wednesday, April 3, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Conference Call Details

To participate in this call, please dial (844) 481-2706 or (412) 317-0662 (international), or listen via a live webcast, which is available on the Company's Investor Relations page at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/ or at https://app.webinar.net/kD1N5xVdwQK. A replay of the call will be available through April 10, 2024, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code: 6828114, or for 30 days at https://www.scientificindustries.com/investor-relations/.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND), is a life science tool provider. It designs, manufactures, and markets laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie® 2 Mixer and Torbal® balances, and bioprocessing systems under the product name Cell Growth Quantifier and Liquid Injection System. Scientific Industries' products are generally used and designed for research purposes in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

SBI offers solutions for digitally simplified bioprocessing in the life science industry. SBI's DOTS Platform turns the standard shake flask into a smart mini bioreactor by providing modern bioprocessing sensors (for e.g., continuous monitoring of biomass, dissolved oxygen, and fluorescence) and control options (as e.g., automated, parameter-based feeding) along with an innovative software for easy sensor control and data monitoring. SBI is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Inc. To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:

Helena R. Santos

CEO and President

Phone: 631-567-4700

hsantos@scientificindustries.com

info@scientificindustries.com

or:

Joe Dorame

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: (602)889-9700

SCND@lythampartners.com

SOURCE: Scientific Industries, Inc.

