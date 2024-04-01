Healthy Extracts Inc.: Healthy Extracts Reports Record Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Net Revenue up 10% with Strong Subscription-Based Revenue Growth

Outlook for Continued Strong Overall Revenue Growth in Q1 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB:HYEX), a platform for acquiring, developing, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals that target select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market, reported results for the year ended December 31, 2023. All comparisons are to the year-ago period unless otherwise noted.

2023 Financial Highlights

Net revenue increased 10% to $2.5 million, driven by product line and distribution channel expansion, as well as growth in subscription-based revenue.

Gross margin expanded to 65.2% from 60.9% due to a favorable shift to higher margin sales.

Net loss totaled $2.5 million or $(0.85) per basic and diluted share, primarily due to one-time costs associated with the company's previously announced planned acquisition and related planned public offering and uplist to a major exchange, interest expense, and stock-based compensation (options and warrants valued under Black Sholes). Compares to net loss of $983,000 or $(0.34) per basic and diluted share in 2022.

Net loss totaled $499,000 or $(0.17) per share after excluding costs associated with the planned acquisition and public offering expenses, regulatory expense, stock-based compensation (comprised of options and warrants), change in fair value on derivative expense, and interest expense.

Direct-to-consumer subscription customers at December 31, 2023 increased 29% versus December 31, 2022, driving a 33% increase in subscription-based revenue for the full year of 2023.

Amazon "Subscribe & Save" customers at December 31, 2023 increased 20.7% versus December 31, 2022, driving 25% increase in subscription-based revenue for full year of 2023. Subscription growth helps reduce customer acquisition costs, increases traction, and provides greater visibility into future revenue.

2023 Operational Highlights

Officially launched BergametNA's Sleep Breathing Support, a natural supplement designed to improve sleep apnea and support more restful sleep, with strong initial sales.

World Journal of Advanced Research and Reviews published a beta study that showed a positive effect of the company's UBN ACTIVATE effect on golfers' energy, focus and scores. The study was also presented at the American College of Sports Medicine conference in May.

Product line of the company's brand influencer, Whitney Johns, was featured on Amazon Buy with Prime in celebration of Women's History Month. Amazon's selected Whitney Johns for her entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to innovation, being a thought leader in nutrition and fitness, and for launching one of the nation's premier nutritional product lines for superior health and optimal fitness. Whitney Johns products are based on Healthy Extracts plant-based proprietary and patented formulations that are supported by numerous independently published studies.

Entered agreement to acquire nutraceutical manufacturer Hyperion and its digital marketing affiliate, Online Publishing & Marketing.

Management Commentary

"In 2023, our record top line grew at a healthy double-digit pace as our product offerings, customer subscriptions, and distribution channels continued to expand," commented Healthy Extracts president, Duke Pitts.

"The performance also drove another year of gross margin improvement. Improved manufacturing efficiencies and lower freight costs we implemented last year also helped expand gross margins. Altogether, these favorable trends contributed to positive operational cash flow for the quarter after excluding stock-based compensation and interest expense.

"We continue to advance toward listing our stock on a prominent U.S. stock exchange, a move we anticipate will bolster our visibility and amplify recognition of our achievements within the financial market. We believe this listing will also enhance shareholder value by providing increased liquidity.

"Later this year, we plan to introduce several new products through our diverse sales and distribution channels. Our growth strategy includes both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, with a focus on targets that can leverage our extensive distribution network. Overall, we anticipate another robust year ahead for Healthy Extracts."

Q1 2024 Revenue Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, the company anticipates net revenue of approximately $675,000 to $725,000, which would represent 10% to 18% growth over the first quarter of last year.

2024 Product Outlook

Healthy Extracts' top brand ambassador and renowned fitness expert, Whitney Johns, is preparing to launch WHITNEY JOHNS NUTRITION on-the-go gel packs for GUT HEALTH and COLLAGEN (anti-aging) in mid-2024. These products will be based on Healthy Extracts' exclusive oral delivery system and proprietary formulations.

The company is also planning to launch in the second quarter its new BergaMet MYNUS sugar blocker, which is specially formulated to reduce up to 42% of the sugar impact from meals. The MYNUS on-the-go gel-packs will be made available under the company's exclusive U.S. and Canadian licensing and manufacturing agreement with Gelteq.

2023 Financial Summary

Net revenue in the full year of 2023 increased 10% to $2.5 million from $2.3 million in 2022, primarily due to product line and distribution channel expansion.

Gross profit totaled $1.6 million or 65.2% of net revenue as compared to $1.4 million or 60.9% of net revenue in 2022. The increase in gross margin was a result of decreased manufacturing and freight costs.

Operating expenses, excluding the costs involved in the on-going efforts in the acquisitions, planned public offering and uplist to a major exchange and stock compensation expense, decreased $204,000 to $2.1 million compared to 2022. The decrease in operating expenses was due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Net loss totaled $2.5 million or $(0.85) per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $1.0 million or $(0.34) per basic and diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Excluding costs related to the company's planned acquisition and public offering expenses, regulatory expense, stock-based compensation expense (comprised of options and warrants), change in fair value on derivative expense and interest expense, net loss in the full year of 2023 totaled $499,000 or $(0.17) per basic and diluted share.

About Healthy Extracts "Live Life Young Again"

Healthy Extracts Inc.is a platform for acquiring, developing, researching, patenting, marketing, and distributing plant-based nutraceuticals.

The company's subsidiaries, BergametNA and Ultimate Brain Nutrients (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement distributed in North America containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit. This superfruit has the highest known concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids.

UBN's KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations, which have been designed to enhance brain activity, focus, headache and cognitive behavior, provide many sales and intellectual property licensing opportunities.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com, bergametna.com or tryubn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 1, 2024, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Food & Drug Administration Disclosure

The product and formulation featured in this release is not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 12. This product should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with a physician before use if you have a serious medical condition or use prescription medications. A doctor's advice should be sought before using this and any supplemental dietary product. These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

BergametNA, Ultimate Brain Nutrients, UBN, Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit and F4T® are registered trademarks of Healthy Extracts Inc.

HEALTHY EXTRACTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

(Audited) FOR THE YEAR ENDING



DECEMBER 31



2023 2022











REVENUE







Revenue $ 2,485,866 $ 2,251,469 Net revenue 2,485,866 2,251,469 COST OF REVENUE Cost of goods sold 864,055 879,951 Total cost of revenue 864,055 879,951 GROSS PROFIT 1,621,810 1,371,517 OPERATING EXPENSES Direct cost of revenue - - General and administrative 3,865,654 2,283,107 Impairment of assets - - Total operating expenses 3,865,654 2,283,107 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest expense, net of interest income (176,948 ) (64,690 ) Change in fair value on derivative (52,140 ) (9,484 ) Gain on sale of asset - 2,643 Total other income (expense) (229,088 ) (71,531 ) Net income/(loss) before income tax provision (2,472,931 ) (983,121 ) NET INCOME/(LOSS) $ (2,472,931 ) $ (983,121 ) Income/(Loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.85 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 2,915,410 2,854,290

HEALTHY EXTRACTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2023 AND 2022

(Audited) DECEMBER 31 DECEMBER 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash $ 19,441 $ 65,651 Accounts receivable 30,440 105,794 Inventory, net 1,626,283 1,819,128 Offering costs 151,931 - Prepaid acquisition costs - 53,015 Right of use asset, net 71,583 - Total current assets 1,899,678 2,043,587 Fixed assets 3,306 5,501 Patents/Trademarks 521,881 521,881 Deposit 16,890 16,890 Goodwill 193,260 193,260 Total other assets 735,336 737,531 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,635,014 $ 2,781,118 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 116,842 $ 91,316 Accrued liabilities 215,069 94,554 Lease liabilities - current 65,229 - Lease liabilities - long-term 9,222 - Notes payable 361,093 275,370 Notes payable - related party 83,366 866 Convertible debt, net of discount 608,601 317,284 Accrued interest payable 64,386 21,387 Accrued interest payable - related party 2,465 - Derivative liabilities 154,150 102,011 Total current and total liabilities 1,680,424 902,788 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, none and none shares issued and outstanding, respectively - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 2,954,104 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023, and 2,876,437 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022, respectively 354,492 345,172 Additional paid-in capital 18,999,770 17,459,899 Accumulated deficit (18,399,673) (15,926,742) Total stockholders' equity 954,590 1,878,330 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,635,014 $ 2,781,118



