Total revenue of $23.72 million for the full year of Fiscal 2023, an increase of 3% over Fiscal 2022

Gross margin of $14.88 million (63%) for Fiscal 2023 as compared to $12.83 million (56%) for Fiscal 2022

Company to host Year End earnings call on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST / 7:00 AM PST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2024) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), a global online gaming and affiliate business leader, is pleased to announce that it has filed its Consolidated Audited Financial Statements and associated Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the financial year ended December 31, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023"). All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Earnings Call Registration Details

Day: Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM (EST) / 7:00 AM (PST)

Topic: FansUnite's Fiscal 2023 financial results and growth outlook for the remainder of 2024

Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MMdcia2YQ2GDQRh9eC_p_Q

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $6.54 million, an increase of 18% when compared to the same period in the prior year (December 31, 2022: $5.55 million).

Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was 60%, compared to 62% over the same period in Fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue of $23.72 million, an increase of approximately 3% over 2022.

Gross margin of $14.88 million (63%) as compared to $12.83 million (56%) for 2022.

Repayment of $5.51 million of bank indebtedness.

Direct digital activation brand, Props.com, contributed revenue of $237 thousand in fiscal 2023, a 402% increase when compared to $47 thousand in fiscal 2022.

2023 Operational Highlights:

Throughout 2023 FansUnite initiated a number of strategic steps to become cash flow positive by the end of the year. These included the sale of BetPrep, McBookie and the Chameleon source code sale to Betr Holdings.

With the asset sales the company anticipated annualized cost savings of approximately $7.8 million, including reductions in salary and selling, general, and administrative costs.

On March 15, 2023, FansUnite closed a non-brokered private placement, issuing 37,976,242 units at $0.08 per unit, generating gross proceeds of $3.04 million. Each unit comprised one Common Share and one Common Share purchase warrant, allowing the holder to purchase one Common Share at $0.12 per warrant share for 36 months following the offering's closing date.

FansUnite and its subsidiaries received nominations in six award categories at the 2023 EGR North America Awards. Betting Hero, the company's customer acquisition, retention, and development brand, earned recognition in three categories: Employer of the Year Acquisition and Retention Partner of the Year Customer Onboarding Partner of the Year



"After obtaining additional capital from strategic resources, divesting of cash burning assets, repaying debt, and focusing on our affiliate business, we're positioned to generate strong, sustainable margins and cash flow," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "As we close the chapter on this transformative year, where over $7.8 million in annualized cost savings are anticipated, we turn our attention to the rest of 2024 with a commitment to build off this momentum to deliver continued growth and positive results."

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports entertainment and gaming company. Our business is focused on the regulated and lawful sports betting affiliate market which includes customer acquisition, retention, support and reactivation. FansUnite has established itself as a leader in the North American affiliate market through its subsidiary American Affiliate Co LLC ("AmAff' or "American Affiliate"). AmAff is a North American omni-channel customer acquisition company, covering both retail and digital customer activation for sportsbooks, casinos, poker and fantasy sports platforms.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

ir@fansunite.com

(905) 510-7636

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FINANCIAL INFORMATION:

This news release contains unaudited financial information for the 12 months ended December 31, 2023, which has been prepared by management based on information currently available to the Company. Accordingly, such financial information may be subject to change based on the results of the Company's year-end audit. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that FansUnite anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company's strategic objectives, goals, growth outlook, strategy and focus and discussion thereof, including future plans to position the affiliate business for growth and to strengthen the Company's financial position; the Company hosting its Year End earnings call; and the anticipated cost savings associated with the asset sales.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning: interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the online gambling and sports betting industry; the regulatory environment applicable to online gambling and sports betting; the technological infrastructure and support needed to host the Company's online gambling and sports betting platforms and applications; any cryptocurrency applications to the Company's business; and the Company's growth plan. While FansUnite considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; audit-risks; risks associated with the regulatory environments in the jurisdictions the Company operates in; technology-related risks that could adversely affect the Company's ability to operate its online gambling and sports betting platforms and applications, risks related to the outbreak of pandemics and any effects they might have on the Company's business thereto. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of FansUnite which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. FansUnite disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES:

This news release refers to certain non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") measures. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized performance measure under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as earnings before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share based payments expense and nonrecurring impact transactions, if any. Adjusted EBITDA is included as supplemental disclosure because management believes that such measurement is useful to useful to securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in evaluating operating performance by presenting the results of the Company which excludes the impact of certain non-operational items and certain non-cash and nonrecurring items, such as share based payment expense. The most directly comparable measure to Adjusted EBITDA calculated in accordance with IFRS is net income (loss). Readers are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS as an indication of the Company's performance.

FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(CAD - thousands)

December 31,

2023

$



December 31,

2022

$ Assets











Current











Cash and cash equivalents

2,227



2,914

Restricted cash

39



646

Receivables

6,079



4,711

Due from related parties

316



376

Prepaid expenses

68



230 Total current assets

8,729



8,877











Non-current







Equipment

-



67

Goodwill

19,687



20,664

Intangible assets

22,729



47,391

Digital currencies

25



32

Right of use assets

174



359

Deferred tax asset

3,711



-

Long-term investments

2,248



63

Long-term receivables

121



- Total assets

57,424



77,453









Liabilities







Current







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,974



4,539

Due to related parties

33



74

Bank indebtedness

2,720



8,233

Deferred and contingent consideration

15,145



12,138

Lease liability

142



186 Total current liabilities

25,014



25,170











Non-current







Deferred and contingent consideration

2,202



8,688

Deferred tax liability

-



459

Lease liability

29



153 Total liabilities

27,245



34,470









Shareholders' equity







Share capital

122,228



121,208

Reserves

20,297



16,567

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,892



3,750

Deficit

(115,238 )

(98,542 ) Total shareholders' equity

30,179



42,983 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

57,424



77,453

FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

For the years ended (CAD - thousands)

December 31,

2023

$



December 31,

2022

$















Revenue

23,719



23,021

Cost of revenue

(8,840 )

(10,193 ) Gross margin

14,879



12,828









Expenses







Selling, general and administrative

(37,633 )

(42,003 ) Loss before other items

(22,754 )

(29,175 )









Other items







Interest and other expenses, net

(2,233 )

(11,020 ) Impairment loss

-



(60,378 ) Revaluation of contingent consideration

2,486



60,640

Income tax recovery (expense):







Deferred, net

4,240



(1,115 ) Net loss from continuing operations

(18,261 )

(41,048 )









Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(2,816 )

(20,220 ) Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net of income taxes

4,382



-

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

1,566



(20,220 )







Net loss

(16,695 )

(61,268 )









Other comprehensive income







Revaluation gain on digital currencies

19



66

Currency translation adjustment

(877 )

(3,607 ) Total comprehensive loss

(17,553 )

(64,809 )









Income (loss) per share - basic and diluted







Continuing operations

(0.05 )

(0.13 ) Discontinued operations

0.00



(0.07 ) Net loss

(0.05 )

(0.20 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted

349,793,787



309,637,689

FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(CAD - thousands)

December 31,

2023

$



December 31,

2022

$ Operating activities:











Net loss

(16,695 )

(61,268 ) Restricted cash

344



(441 ) Adjustments for non-cash items:







Depreciation of equipment

205



195

Amortization of intangible assets

19,935



21,082

Impairment loss

113



71,658

Accretion on liabilities

1,717



10,585

Revaluation gain on contingent consideration

(2,486 )

(60,640 ) (Gain) loss on sale of asset

(3,064 )

175

Gain on sale of business

(4,382 )

-

General & administrative expenses paid with common shares

-



524

Expenses paid with digital currencies

26



10

Unrealized fair value loss on investments

-



153

Share-based payments

1,810



6,693

Interest and other income, net

536



276

Deferred income tax recovery

(4,240 )

1,103











Changes in non-cash working capital

3,147



3,162











Net cash flows used in operating activities

(3,034 )

(6,733 )









Investing activities







Payment of contingent consideration

(2,288 )

(9,017 ) Proceeds on sale of business

5,268



-

Payment of net working capital adjustment

-



(3,650 ) Purchase of intangibles

-



(14 ) Proceeds on sale of intangibles

3,029



-

Proceeds on sale of investments

-



843

Purchase of equipment

(4 )

(56 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities

6,005



(11,894 )









Financing activities







Repayment of lease liability

(169 )

(191 ) (Repayment of) proceeds from bank indebtedness

(5,513 )

8,233

Proceeds from brokered financing, net

2,965



-

Proceeds from warrant/option exercise

-



73

Repurchase of shares

(25 )

(59 ) Interest paid, net

(737 )

(252 ) Repayments from (payments to) related parties

19



(386 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,460 )

7,418









Effect of foreign exchange

(198 )

149











Change in cash

(687 )

(11,060 ) Cash, beginning of the year

2,914



13,974 Cash, end of year

2,227



2,914

