Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2024) - Hannibal AI announces the launch of its diverse suite of artificial intelligence solutions designed to streamline supply chain logistics, automate data analytics, and create new paradigms in customer engagement.

The Atlanta-based AI solutions provider, led by Paul Wallace (CEO and Co-Founder), Levi Perkins (CTO and Co-Founder), and Georgii Speakman (Senior Partner), has launched over three AI solutions: OrthoScribe AI for medical dictation, Autonomous Recruiter AI for employee recruitment, and House Binder AI for a comprehensive chronicle of home assets.





Paul Wallace (CEO and Co-Founder) and LeviPerkins (CTO and Co-Founder)



OrthoScribe is an AI-powered live transcription and speech analysis product for the medical industry, currently being used by over 100+ orthopedic surgeons. OrthoScribe captures and transcribes clinical conversations, turning them into comprehensive notes for a clinician's EHR system. OrthoScribe adapts to the user's style of documentation without compromising on security or accuracy. The mobile application transforms any phone into a dictation station, offering clinicians the freedom to document securely from anywhere, making their smartphone a wireless transcriptionist. Hannibal AI's OrthoScribe solution is available on the Apple Store, is in the Athena marketplace and is SOC 2, and HIPAA compliant.

Autonomous Recruiter, Hannibal AI's second AI solution streamlines the employee recruitment process, using AI to communicate directly with potential candidates via text message, and guiding them throughout their journey of job search, onboarding and documentation. Operating 24/7, Hannibal AI's Autonomous Recruiter bot ensures that no query goes unanswered, no matter the hour. It's designed to manage multiple candidate interactions simultaneously, delivering speed and efficiency without compromising on the quality of the candidate experience. Hannibal AI is preparing to integrate voice functionality for smoother interactions.





Georgii Speakman (Senior Partner)



Hannibal's third AI solution is House Binder, an intelligent digital ledger that catalogs household appliances, delivering key information to insurers, contractors, and potential buyers. Powered by AI, House Binder fills in the appliance details, simplifies maintenance schedules, and recalls past service histories. This solution offers robust documentation of the user's home's service history and delivers timely preventive tips as a solution for smart home management.

Hannibal AI aims to understand the unique challenges and aspirations of each business and founder they innovate for. They seek to be the first call for those embarking on new tech ventures, offering solutions that are innovative, cutting edge, scalable, and designed to accelerate the path to ROI.

"We strike the perfect balance between cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of the human elements driving business success," explains Paul Wallace, CEO of Hannibal AI. "This harmony allows us to deliver solutions that genuinely transform operations and propel growth for our clients."

About Hannibal AI

Hannibal AI is a trusted partner in AI, dedicated to providing businesses with innovative solutions that transform operations and drive growth. With a deep expertise in AI and a commitment to innovation, Hannibal AI delivers solutions that are not only effective but also ahead of the curve. The company's mission is to make the transformative power of AI accessible to businesses of all sizes, through a client-centric, solution-oriented approach. From discovery to final delivery, Hannibal AI ensures each solution is functional, user-friendly, and effective, with ongoing support and continuous improvement services to deliver value long after initial deployment. For more information about Hannibal AI and our innovative AI solutions, visit www.hannibalai.com.

Media Contact

Georgii Speakman

georgii@hannibalai.com

