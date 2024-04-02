AEWIN Tech.: AMD Showcases AEWIN High-Density Edge Computing Server at Embedded World 2024

TAIPEI, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AEWIN is glad to share with you that our High-Density Edge Computing Server, BAS-6101A, powered by Single AMD Zen4 Genoa or Zen4c Bergamo CPU is selected is displayed by AMD at Embedded World 2024. The BAS-6101A has been recommended as it features excellent computing power, high-capacity memory, and extraordinary expandability for supporting GPU/DPU/FPGA and cryptographic accelerators.

The BAS-6101A supports the latest AMD Bergamo CPU with up to 128 cores (~100% increased) and 400W TDP (~28% increased) to enable the extreme computing power pursued in the market. BAS-6101A provides 24x DDR5 memory slots with 2 DIMMs per channel design for high-speed data processing and excellent scalability. It offers 8 standard PCIe slots (6 PCIe Gen5 & 2 PCIe Gen4) and 1 OCP 3.0 slot for advanced function expansion. Customers can also choose to have 2 Dual-Width FHFL DPU/GPU accelerator cards with up to TDP 300W per card. With its short-depth design of 600mm for easy deployment at the edge, the system is suitable for diverse Edge AI applications.

With AEWIN designed crypto acceleration cards (QAT cards, e.g., OT018, OT019, OT020) installed, excellence performance of encryption/decryption accelerations can be enabled. It supports extensive security protocols and algorithm, such as SSL/TLS, IPSec, DTLS and, etc. Higher bandwidth is available with AEWIN designed, or off-the-shelf network interface cards installed. The BAS-6101A with the QAT cards, network interface cards, and accelerator cards is perfect for AI-powered cybersecurity which high throughput and AI workloads are critical.

Storage wise, BAS-6101A provides 6 hot swap storages for high-capacity with native SATA/NVMe SSDs, and Tri-Mode storage option through RAID card. Two of the storage slots are at the front panel to provide great convenience for faster and easier access. In addition, the mainboard itself supports dual M.2 M Key slots for NVMe SSDs as high-speed OS boot devices.

Furthermore, the BAS-6101A has IPMI function to simplify local/remote management. It not only enhances the efficiency of the services, but also reduce the overall maintenance cost. With redundant CRPS (Common Redundant Power Supply), the BAS-6101A features reliability, availability, and fault tolerance. Having outstanding scalability, flexible storage options, intelligent system cooling controlled by BMC, the BAS-6101A achieves excellent Total Cost of Ownership TCO with maximizing performance and efficiency.

