A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. Announces Withdrawal of Proposed Public Offering

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2024 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), ("A2Z Smart Technologies Corp." or the "Company"), today announced that it has withdrawn its previously announced proposed public offering of securities and is no longer proceeding with ThinkEquity as its placement agent. The Company instead intends to proceed, without a placement agent, with a registered direct offering of its common shares, which the Company anticipates will be up to $4,500,000, and a private placement to close on a later date which the Company anticipates will be up to $2,500,000 common shares (and/or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof). The Company expects to announce entry into definitive binding agreements pre-market April 2, 2024.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is the world's first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart, Cust2Mate. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and other technologies, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings on EDGAR and with the SEC. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein.

