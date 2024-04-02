Atos International: Presentation of the parameters of Atos' refinancing framework

Press Release

Presentation of the parameters of

Atos' refinancing framework

Paris, France, April 2, 2024 - As announced on Tuesday March 26, Atos SE will present the parameters of its refinancing framework to its financial creditors on Monday April 8, 2024 at 17:00 CET . To that extent, all creditors holding unsecured financial debt of Atos SE are invited to reach out to Kroll, who is acting as the information agent, at the following e-mail address). They will be requested to provide, among others, proof of debt holding at that time, names and contact details (email address) of the representatives of the creditors asking to participate in the conference call and to keep it confidential. The logistical details will be communicated later.

Atos SE will provide an update to the market on Tuesday April 9, 2024 before market opening. Participants will not be subject to trading restrictions as a result of the presentation of this information to the market, which has already been scheduled.

Atos will inform the market in due course of the progress of the refinancing discussions with its financial creditors, which might potentially result in a change in its capital structure arising from a final global refinancing agreement, including the issuance of new equity which will result in a dilution of the existing shareholders.

