New Chairman takes helm, propelling global technology company into a new era

Claranova (Paris:CLA), a leading global technology company, announces the appointment of Marc Goldberg as its new Chairman of the Board, effective immediately.

With a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in technology and finance, Mr. Goldberg, who was previously vice-chairman, brings a wealth of strategic leadership and industry expertise to steer the company towards a new era of transparency, innovation and value creation.

Mr. Goldberg succeeds Mr. Francis Meston, who is retiring from the board. The board also accepted the resignation of Roger Bloxberg, who continues as CEO of the company's Planet Art unit.

Under Mr. Goldberg's guidance, Claranova looks forward to embarking on a new era of transparency and transformation, focused on operating success from its many team members worldwide and enhanced customer engagement.

Having served in pivotal roles at such leading technology businesses as Thomson Reuters and Resilience Lab, Mr. Goldberg is known for driving transformative change and fostering collaborative environments conducive to breakthrough advancements.

Mr. Goldberg declared: ''I am committed to creating value for all our stakeholders by leveraging our strengths, fostering innovation, and guiding our company and its team worldwide towards sustained success. No topic is off the table as we explore our future together. The board would like to thank Mr. Meston and Mr. Bloxberg for their service to the board over many years.''

In addition to Mr. Goldberg, Craig Forman, chair of Claranova's Appointments and Compensation Committee, was named vice chairman of the board. Director Michele Anderson has been named to succeed Mr. Meston as chair of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee.

The board now is composed of six directors, five of whom have joined the board since the second half of last year.

