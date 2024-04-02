IBI Investment House Selects ViewTrade's NextGen Platform to Fuel New Retail Trading Capabilities

Partnership provides IBI clients with plug-and-play technology, including access to international trading markets

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewTrade Holding Corporation ("ViewTrade") and IBI Investment House ("IBI") today announced a strategic partnership to provide IBI clients with unprecedented access to international trading markets through a new retail trading experience powered by ViewTrade's NextGen platform. By tapping into NextGen's suite of front- and back-end capabilities, IBI's trading and wealth management customers will benefit from a refreshed, modern user experience providing seamless functionality for trade execution.

In addition to international market access, IBI clients will benefit from ViewTrade's support for fractional share trading, equity options trading and other in-demand products, and can seamlessly add other products via ViewTrade over time. ViewTrade's focus areas for expansion in 2024 include fixed income trading, mutual fund investments, option spreads and crypto trading, among other enhancements to both the range of supported products and to platform administration.

NextGen platform functionality also includes support for:

Market news and updates/watchlists

Historical performance/trading history

Advanced charting and technical tools

Support for multiple languages

Robust security and data encryption measures

"We are thrilled to continue in joining forces with IBI Investment House to provide their clients with our cutting-edge NextGen solutions and new products and services, helping to ensure that their clients will have a seamless trading experience in the exciting US markets," said Moran Zur, ViewTrade's Regional Manager - Europe & Israel. "This partnership marks an exciting milestone for us as we continue our mission to expand globally and empower more investors worldwide."

Livnat Mizrahi Rinsky, CEO of Israel Brokerage and Investments at IBI Investment House echoed this sentiment saying, "We are excited to be partnering with ViewTrade to utilize their NextGen solutions. By leveraging the capabilities of ViewTrade's NextGen platform alongside our own technology developed in-house, we can equip our clients with powerful tools such as customizable trading windows and advanced charts and graphs to ensure that they have a seamless trading experience. By tapping ViewTrade's expertise in delivering technology and brokerage solutions that enable access to the global markets, IBI can focus on delivering a range of experiences tailored specifically to the unique needs of Israeli investors."

About IBI Investment House

IBI Investment House is one of Israel's leading, most creative and innovative investment houses. IBI brings long-standing experience on the capital market and provides specialized solutions in numerous financial areas for tens of thousands of private, institutional and corporate clients in Israel and overseas. IBI TRADE, the independent trading department of the stock exchange member IBI, provides supervised independent trading services in Israel and around the world, to most of the institutional entities in the capital market and to many of the foreign investment houses operating in Israel. The company is considered the leader and the largest among the independent brokerage companies. Israel Brokerage and Investments - IBI LTD, a member of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchange Clearing House since 1973.

To learn more, visit https://www.ibi.co.il/ or email info@ibi.co.il.

About ViewTrade Holding Corporation

ViewTrade is the force that powers cross-border investing for financial services firms throughout the world. We provide the technology, support and brokerage services that business innovators need to quickly launch or enhance a retail investing experience. Now in our third decade, our approach has helped 300+ firms - from technology startups to large banks, brokers and advisors - create the differentiating investment experiences their customers demand. With clients in over 20 countries and a team that brings decades of experience and understanding of brokerage technology and services, we help our business clients deliver the investment access and financial solutions they require.

For more information, visit https://viewtrade.com/ and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Securities and brokerage services provided by ViewTrade Securities Inc. ("ViewTrade Securities") a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and SIPC. Technology and business solutions provided by Orbis Systems Inc. ("Orbis"). Orbis and ViewTrade Securities Inc. are affiliated and collectively referred to (with other affiliates) as "ViewTrade". This communication is not an offer to buy or sell securities and is not a recommendation regarding any investment or investment strategy. Investing involves risks and past performance is no guarantee of future results.

