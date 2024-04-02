Tectonic Gold Plc - Delay in publication of interims

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 02

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS DELAY

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU) has experienced a delay in filing our group consolidated interim financial statements for the period ending 31 December 2023. This delay is attributed to an unforeseen disruption caused by the relocation of our Australian office, which temporarily interrupted access to our systems over the past week.

We are pleased to announce that the office move has now been successfully completed. Our team is diligently working to finalize the consolidation of accounts and we anticipate completion early next week, following the Easter break.

In addition to the interim financials, we will be providing a comprehensive corporate update. This will include progress updates on the Specimen Hill project farm out, details regarding the submission and approval of the 2023 Australian Federal Government R&D refund claim, and insights into our ongoing joint venture activities.

For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc Brett Boynton Sam Quinn www.tectonicgold.com @tectonic_gold

