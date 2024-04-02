Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A
Tradegate
02.04.24
08:00 Uhr
6,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
02.04.2024 | 08:31
DJ Renewi plc: Delivering on Renewi's organic growth commitments - Opening of hard plastics sorting facility Acht 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Delivering on Renewi's organic growth commitments - Opening of hard plastics sorting facility Acht 
02-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 April 2024 
 
Delivering on Renewi's organic growth commitments 
Opening of hard plastics sorting facility Acht 
 
Renewi plc ("Renewi", the "Company" or, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (LSE: RWI.L: Euronext Amsterdam: 
RWI.AS), a leading European waste-to-product company, announces the recent opening of its hard plastics sorting 
facility in Acht, The Netherlands. With this strategic investment, first announced during its Capital Markets Day 
("CMD") in October 2023, Renewi is delivering on its sustainable organic growth objectives. 
 
Hard plastics are used in a wide variety of products, including children's toys, garden furniture, electronics, 
household appliances, cars and containers. The newly opened facility will allow the Company to recycle not only 
separately collected plastics, such as a hard plastic mix from recycling centres, but also more contaminated material 
from construction and demolition waste. The installation categorises plastics into as many as 18 distinct product 
streams, with polypropylene and polyethylene being the primary streams. By implementing advanced technology and 
incorporating sorting and cleaning processes, the purity rate for both types of plastic is a minimum of 95%. This 
advancement expands the range of high-quality products that can be manufactured using recycled materials. 
 
Ongoing commitment to innovation in recycling 
 
With the opening of its new facility, Renewi advances its recycling efforts, solidifying its position as a leader in 
the sector and reducing reliance on traditional waste disposal methods. The Acht facility showcases Renewi's innovative 
approach towards future recycling processes and will help increase the Company's recycling rate further. Renewi aims to 
expand partnerships with industry leaders and stakeholders, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and helping 
leading the charge towards a waste-free future. 
 
In FY23, Renewi recycled 7 million tons of the total incoming waste, generating a recycling rate of 63.4%. By 
leveraging state-of-the-art technology, Renewi continues to enhance its recycling capabilities, producing more and more 
low-carbon secondary materials. Through ongoing innovation and investment in research and development, Renewi seeks to 
refine its processes and explore new recycling avenues to meet the growing demands of the circular economy. 
 
In FY22 the Company, announced it would invest over EUR100m over the subsequent 3 years leading to a EUR20m EBIT 
improvement. This plan encompassed projects such as optimising residual waste sorting, advancements in household 
appliance recycling and production of biofuels like bio-LNG and green gas from food waste, showcasing promising 
advancements and reaffirming Renewi's commitment to delivering on its promises. The Acht plastics sorting facility is 
expected to contribute to achieving Renewi's EBIT and topline growth targets as well as help make progress towards a 
more sustainable future. Looking forward, Renewi remains committed to investing in high-return projects to drive growth 
and margin improvement. 
 
For further information: 
 
 
FTI Consulting         Renewi plc 
+44 203 727 1340        Anne Metz, Director of Investor Relations 
FTI_RWI@FTIconsulting.com   +31 6 4167 9233 
Alex Le May / Richard Mountain investor.relations@renewi.com

About Renewi plc

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company with a focus on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposal through incineration or landfill. The company also plays a key role in limiting resource scarcity through the creation of secondary materials, and by so doing addresses both social and regulatory trends and contributes to creating a cleaner, greener world.

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With an industry leading recycling rate of 64%, Renewi puts 7m tonnes of low carbon secondary materials back into reuse. This is a significant contribution to climate change mitigation and the circular economy. Our recycling protects virgin resources and avoids emissions of more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2.

Renewi, which draws on innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials - paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost and water - employs over 6,500 people who work on 154 operating sites in 5 countries across Europe and the UK. Renewi is recognised as a market leader in Benelux and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     RWI 
LEI Code:   213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
Sequence No.: 312909 
EQS News ID:  1870937 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870937&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
