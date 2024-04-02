Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Frankfurt
02.04.24
08:15 Uhr
0,955 Euro
+0,105
+12,35 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
02.04.2024 | 08:31
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Properties

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Properties 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Properties 
02-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
2 April 2024 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 
 
Disposal of Properties 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified 
portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of an 
industrial unit in Weybridge for GBP6.0m and unconditionally exchanged on the disposal of a vacant industrial unit in 
Warrington for GBP9.0m ("the Disposals"). 
 
The Disposals were previously disclosed in the Company's announcement of 28 February 2024, with the respective sales 
prices representing premiums to 31 December 2023 valuations of 5.2% (GBP0.3m) and 61% (GBP3.4m). 
 
The Warrington disposal is expected to complete in mid-April 2024 and total proceeds from the Disposals of GBP15.0m will 
be used towards repaying the Company's existing revolving debt facility, reducing LTV by circa 2%. 
 
Commenting on the Disposals, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's 
external fund manager), said: 
 
"Whilst planning consent has been received to redevelop the Warrington site we believe that, due to a lack of occupier 
demand and the ability to crystallise a substantial profit for our shareholders, now is the best time to sell. Selling 
vacant property is particularly accretive to earnings by both saving void costs and reducing interest expense. 
 
"The Weybridge asset has provided a healthy level of income over its four years of ownership and having re-let the unit 
in 2022 at an increased level of rent, we believe future rental growth may not meet our income growth expectations 
going forwards so we have made the decision to sell." 
 
- Ends - 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Numis 
Hugh Jonathan/Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
              www.numiscorp.com 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                          custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: DIS 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  312692 
EQS News ID:  1870317 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870317&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
