Dienstag, 02.04.2024
Achtung Mega-News! Innocan Pharma präsentiert Umsatz- und Gewinnexplosion!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
28.03.24
15:29 Uhr
2,720 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.04.2024 | 08:31
Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 
02-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2 April 2024 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
Total Voting Rights 
For the purposes of (i) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"); and (ii) 
Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations, 2007 (as amended) (the "Transparency Regulations 
"), the Company's issued share capital as at 31 March 2024 consisted of 189,046,450 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in 
the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. 
 
The above figure of 189,046,450 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by 
which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share 
capital of the Company under the DTRs and/or the Transparency Regulations. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Molten Ventures plc    +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) 
Numis Securities Limited (trading as Deutsche Numis)  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
(Joint Corporate Broker to Molten) 
Simon Willis 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
George De Felice 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, trading as Goodbody              +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
(Joint Corporate Broker and Euronext Dublin Sponsor to Molten) 
Don Harrington 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Powerscourt 
(Financial PR Adviser to Molten) 
Elly Williamson     +44 (0)7970 246 725 
Nick Hayns     +44 (0)7880 744 379 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  310358 
EQS News ID:  1861013 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1861013&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 02, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
