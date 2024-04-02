DJ Molten Ventures Plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

2 April 2024 MOLTEN VENTURES PLC ("Molten" or the "Company") Total Voting Rights For the purposes of (i) the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs"); and (ii) Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations, 2007 (as amended) (the "Transparency Regulations "), the Company's issued share capital as at 31 March 2024 consisted of 189,046,450 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), each with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The above figure of 189,046,450 may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the DTRs and/or the Transparency Regulations. For further information, please contact: Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) Numis Securities Limited (trading as Deutsche Numis) +44 (0)20 7260 1000 (Joint Corporate Broker to Molten) Simon Willis Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin George De Felice Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, trading as Goodbody +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 (Joint Corporate Broker and Euronext Dublin Sponsor to Molten) Don Harrington Dearbhla Gallagher William Hall Powerscourt (Financial PR Adviser to Molten) Elly Williamson +44 (0)7970 246 725 Nick Hayns +44 (0)7880 744 379

