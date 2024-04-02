Anzeige
WKN: 906892 | ISIN: US0528001094 | Ticker-Symbol: LIV
Tradegate
28.03.24
09:31 Uhr
111,00 Euro
-1,00
-0,89 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
PR Newswire
02.04.2024 | 08:42
Invitation to Autoliv's Q1, 2024 Earnings Call

STOCKHOLM, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report for the first quarter 2024 on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q1 2024 Earnings Call:

Date:

April 26, 2024

Time:

14:00 - 15:00 CET

Main speaker:

Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast, please use the link on our web or the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u3ygbhjn

To attend by phone, use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8f6a1ee76e3f4d83aa94a5f2ae45318d

Audio replaywill be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until April 26, 2025

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email: anders.trapp@autoliv.com
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/invitation-to-autoliv-s-q1--2024-earnings-call,c3954707

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-autolivs-q1-2024-earnings-call-302105287.html

