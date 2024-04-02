Researchers in China claim to have achieved the highest efficiency ever reported for perovskite solar cells based on "alternative" hole transport materials. The device reportedly offers improved hole extraction and significantly reduced charge recombination at the interface between the perovskite layer and the hole transport layer. Researchers at China's Tsinghua University developed a perovskite solar cell with a new hole transport material that promises enhanced efficiency and stability while also ensuring a scalable fabrication technique. "The development of the new organic hole-transporting ...

