Mercom says in a new report that India installed 20. 8 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity and 3. 2 GW of new PV cell production lines in 2023. The nation's cumulative solar module manufacturing capacity stood at 64. 5 GW on Dec. 31, 2023, while its solar cell capacity reached 5. 8 GW, according to the research firm. From pv magazine India India added 20. 8 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity and 3. 2 GW of new solar cell production lines in calendar year 2023, according to Mercom India's latest report, "State of Solar PV Manufacturing in India 2024. " The report said that PV manufacturing ...

